Even having missed recent action on the links due to a concussion, Savannah junior Mollee Olszowka had her eyes set on gold at Monday’s MEC Tournament at St. Joseph Country Club.
She accomplished just that with a round of 88 to take home first place by five strokes.
Olszowka, a two-time state qualifier, left with a gold medal in hand with a boost of confidence after having high goals but iffy expectations.
“A lot (of confidence), just not playing or doing that good this season,” Olszowka. “I’ve been out the last two weeks with a concussion, so it’s pretty good.”
Olszowka edged out Maryville sophomore Cailyn Auffert, so carded a 93 while playing alongside Olszowka, Benton’s Jaida Cox and Cameron’s Hailee Williams.
Auffert found a rhythm off the tee on her front nine while playing efficiently around the green on the closing holes to put herself closer to Olszowka than the rest of the competition, finishing seven strokes ahead of third-place Skylar Powers of Chillicothe.
“Getting this has given me a lot more confidence going into districts and hopefully state,”Auffert said. “I don’t usually do well on this course, so it gives me hope.
“I think I’ve improved since the summer. I’m definitely improving.”
Benton earned a pair of medals courtesy of Cox (101) in fourth and Macy Bernard (102) in fifth. With Bernard showing improvement in the team’s third spot, Hubbard saw strides made Monday.
“I could see by the smile on her face early in the round that she felt good about what she was doing. It was good to see her turn things around and battle,” Hubbard said. “Jaida grinded a round out on a really hard golf course where it would’ve been easy to give up.
“She’s a competitor, so she’s gonna keep herself in it anyway she can. To bring home two medals is good on a tough golf course.”
Chillicothe claimed the team title with a four-person score of 444, edging Maryville by two strokes with another two strokes putting Savannah in third.
