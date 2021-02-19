Savannah sophomore swimmer Makenzie Kurre is set to take on the best of Missouri, for the second consecutive time.
In 2020, Kurre brought home the state championship in the 100 freestyle and she placed third in the 200 freestyle, earning her All News-Press Now Girls Swimmer of the Year.
Qualified to race in six events, Kurre chose to repeat her events from last year.
“I’m excited but I’m nervous because I feel like there’s a lot of pressure to get first again and do well,” Kurre said. “To get first again, that would be pretty cool and to cut a lot of time.”
The lone swimmer from Savannah competing at state this year, Kurre said she’s proud to represent the young program.
“The sport at Savannah is not very old,” Kurre said. “It’s only in its second year and so it really makes me excited that only being in the second year, us getting so far with such a small team being so new. “
Kurre has swam competitively for nine years after getting her start at a country club in Savannah.
Coaching Kurre through club and summer recreational swim for five years, Jenny Denney coached Kurre as an assistant this year for Savannah.
“She has very phenomenal technique and her strokes are flawless and when she gets into the water to race, that steps it up another notch and she really likes to compete and get after it and race against her competition,” Denney said.
Against Central in January, the relay team of Danica Rodriguez, Paige Nold, Mandy Lawson, and Kurre placed first in the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Kurre said her team has always been supportive of her success, and she's happy to have grown closer to them.
"It was really exciting because at the end we were all trying to get relays to state so we could get more people but unfortunately we were not able to, but they’re really supportive of me going to state," Kurre said.
As she goes for back-to-back gold, Kurre is relying on her past experience at state to achieve success.
“It definitely helps knowing how it went and what the pool feels like and stuff,” Kurre said. “I want to just have a good time and have the races feel good.”
The state meets begins Friday, and Kurre will compete on Saturday at the St. Peters Rex-Plex in St. Peters Missouri.