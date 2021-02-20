Savannah's Makenzie Kurre is returning from the Class 1 Swimming & Diving Championships in St. Peters, Missouri, with a pair of medals.
Kurre finished six hundredths of a second back of first place in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in 52.35 to take home silver. Kearney senior Andi Kreiling finished in 52.29, denying Kurre a repeat of her 2020 title.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Kurre finished in third place in a time of 1:53.72, finishing just three seconds back of first and a half-second away from second. Cor Jesu Academy's Anna Moehn took first, and Tolton's Lindsey Hervey claimed second.