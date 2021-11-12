SAVANNAH, Mo. — Ella Bruner’s family won’t have to go far for many of her collegiate softball games.
The Savannah standout utility player signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her career in the MIAA at Pittsburg State on Wednesday, continuing Savannah’s long line of sending softball players to college.
“It’ll be nice. I’m excited my family can come watch, and then all the different games,” Bruner said. “We’ll play at Missouri Western, and they’ll be there”
Bruner was a first-team Class 3 all-state infielder in 2021 after leading the Savages to a 23-5 record.
“She’s a multi-tool athlete,” coach Mark Pettegrew said. “She can run, hit, hit for power, do almost anything. She’s one of those kids.”
Bruner was a team captain and had the ability to play anywhere on the diamond, primarily playing shortstop in her career for the Savages. She said Pitt State’s staff is focused on her also playing on the infield, though she learned most about how to lead a team over the past four seasons.
“I’m so excited to further my softball career, and I’m excited to see what the new coaches and other girls on the team have to bring. I’m ready for the next chapter,” Bruner said. “Just being one of the team leaders, one of the team captains, learning how to work with other girls and their personalities.”
Her sophomore year, the Savages went on to place third at the state softball championships. She also ended her junior year by advancing to the state title game, coming home with second place.
The Savages fell 1-0 in the Class 3 District 8 semifinals eventual runner-up Chillicothe this season.
“ I really appreciated playing with all the girls, especially the girls from my (earlier) years, playing with my sister and all of them,” Bruner said. “We went to state twice, and it was really exciting accomplishing a new goal in state history.”
