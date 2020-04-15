Though their final high school season was canceled, two Savannah seniors will be able to continue playing baseball together.
Braden Berry moved to Savannah when he was in eighth grade. That next year, he joined the high school baseball team and became teammates with Chase Spoonemore.
“(Berry) was on the ropes about moving somewhere and when he decided to move to Savannah it was awesome and we just became good friends then and ever since then it’s been a good friendship,” Spoonemore said.
After high school graduation, the two will continue to call one another a teammate as they find themselves in the same dugout once again at Iowa Western Community College.
The Reivers baseball program held an overall record of 20-4 and 10-0 at home before its spring season was canceled. When they are able to do so, Spoonemore and Berry look to help their new team pick up where it left off.
“It was right around November whenever I went up there and I fell in love with it. The coaches are super nice, they’re not going to beat around the bush, they’re going to be straight forward and that’s something I really value,” Berry said. “(Spoonemore) went on a visit a week before me and he felt the same way. It’s always nice to know somebody to go with.”
The two seniors look back on a successful junior year, which ended up being their final season at Savannah. They helped lead the Savages to a third-place finish in the Class 4 State tournament with a final record of 25-2.
Berry closed out his junior season 7-1 on the mound with a 2.07 ERA, throwing 52 strikeouts in 47.1 innings. The righty was named a first-team pitcher to the all-district team an received all-state recognition as an honorable mention. In that same season, Berry hit .392 with 36 RBIs. He was also named All-News-Press NOW Baseball Player of the Year for Spring 2019 and the recipient of the 2019 Bill Snyder Boys Athlete of the Year Award.
Spoonemore earned all-district and all-state honors as a first-team infielder last season after hitting .475 with three home runs and a school record of 49 RBIs. The utility player also threw 24.1 innings on the mound and had a 1.15 ERA.
The future Reivers hope to receive scholarship offers while attending the junior college.
“By going to a (junior college) ... they are more willing to work with you and you’re more than likely going to get more playing time which is more valuable,” Berry said. “Their main goal is to send you to a Division I, but you can also go Division II or NAIA.”
Regardless of where they end up, Berry and Spoonemore credit Savannah baseball for helping them get there.
“Our coach, Erich (Bodenahusen), has taught and coached me since tee-ball. He’s coached all of us forever and that’s a huge impact on who I am today and the baseball player I am,” Spoonemore said.
“(The coaches) they’ve always been there to help you, and give you advice and push you. They are really great coaches,” Berry said.