EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Savannah Savages saw their season come to an end Wednesday night against the Excelsior Springs in their Class 4 sectional matchup as the Tigers rallied from three down in the final inning to beat the Savages 6-5.
“I may have lost the game on the coin flip,” Bodenhausen said.
While the pregame toss decided who had the opportunity to hit last, the Savages’ biggest strength was a weakness in the loss that ended a historic season. Savannah issued eight walks to the Tigers with half of those coming in the two innings Excelsior Springs scored its runs.
Ty Hilsabeck started the game issuing walks to the first two batters. Hunter Scoma made the Savannah senior pay for the free passes, dropping a ball down the left field line, scoring two runs.
“I felt all season long like he was going to get it back and sometimes it’s just not your day, and it felt like that today,” Bodenhausen said.
After a turbulent first two innings, the Savages’ ace settled into a groove. Hilsabeck pitched five and two-third innings and allowed just the two first-inning runs. Hilsabeck finished with seven strikeouts, six walks, and allowed just three hits.
The Savannah offense took a bit longer to get going, recording just two hits through the first three innings. In the fourth inning, walks began to work in their favor with Heisman Lafave and Ethan Davis reaching on back-to-back walks.
Aiden Leonard then changed the game with one swing, hitting a three-run home run over the fence in centerfield. Truman Bodenhausen then drove in the fourth run of the inning with a single.
Truman Bodenhausen added to the lead with his second RBI in the sixth inning. Hilsabeck’s day came to an end in the bottom of the sixth after issuing two walks. With two outs and two runners on base, Ashton Kincaid ended the rally with a strikeout.
The Savages began the top of the seventh with an opportunity to pad their lead, getting back-to-back singles from Hilsabeck and Kincaid. Excelsior Springs got through the inning without any damage with two pop flys and a ground out to third base, giving the Savages a total of eight runners left on base in the game.
The bottom of the seventh began a walk, then a single, then an error that saw the Tigers load the bases with no outs. Kincaid’s afternoon ended with a walk that cut the Savages lead to two.
Bodenhausen brought in Leonard after the walk. Leonard struck out the first batter he faced, but a fly ball to centerfield from Broc Dusek landed inches away from the diving attempt, scoring two runs that tied the game at five.
“We were definitely saving Leonard for tomorrow, but I thought it was time to make a change,” Bodenhausen said. “Leonard throws a lot of strikes and I thought we could get a strikeout there to end the inning.”
Excelsior Springs’ Zeb McBee put the final touches on the comeback with a deep fly to centerfield. Dusek scored on the sacrifice fly and the Tigers’ run of upsets continued.
