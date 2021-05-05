In its final regular season tournament, Savannah tennis showed out.
The Savannah’s boys tennis team swept the Benton Invitational behind its top player freshman Cole Horton winning all of his matches with a 10-0 score Wednesday at the Noyes Tennis Courts.
Maryville finished in second while Trenton came in third place.
“I feel accomplished that I could get first place. I got to hand to Matt (Goodridge), he’s a pretty good player for Maryville,” Horton said.
The Savages swept Chillicothe 5-0 in the semifinal, before ending the day with a sweep of Maryville, 5-0.
Savannah continued its dominance as Kaden Kennedy won all three of his matches at number two singles, winning 10-3, 10-0, 10-7.
“I performed really well other than my last match I was I started off really strong, and then let off a few points and I finally got back in the groove and won the game,” Savannah senior Kaden Kennedy said.
In No. 1 doubles, Drew and Matt Collier won their three matches, 10-3, 10-4, 10-7.
With scores of 10-2, 10-5, 10-4, Evan Heftye and Connor Peek swept their three matches in No. 2 doubles.
Plus, seniors Carter Abbott and Dacota Griffin finished their tennis careers winning three matches, 10-5, 10-5, and 10-6.
Savannah head coach Wakefield Hare said the top finish against a rival team like Maryville provides momentum as they enter the postseason.
“Savannah is always aware of how Maryville is because there's a 71 Highway rivalry. So in tennis they've given us fits all season and there’s been some really great matches,” Ware said.
Team district action begins next week.
(0) comments
