Every fan was on the edge of their seat watching the clock run out as the Cameron boys trailed three points behind Savannah before the Savages scored one more layup to finish the game at 47-42.
The game started off with the Dragons quickly gaining the lead as junior Ian Riley set the tone by scoring two 3-pointers within the first few minutes. The Dragons held a 20-7 lead in the second quarter, but the Savages tightened up their lead by making the score 20-19, Cameron at the end of the first half.
Savages head coach Nick Kimberling said he was happy that his team won, but felt they struggled a little offensively.
“I don't feel like we played well,” Kimberling said. “I mean, maybe Cameron had something to do with that, but our boys still found a way to win a conference game on the road. So there's something to be said about that.”
Both teams struggled with several turnovers in the second half, but the Savages took the lead with 29-27 at the end of the third quarter. In the final quarter, both teams applied pressure giving each other several chances at the free throw line. In the last minute, the Dragons trailed by three points when they had a turnover, allowing the Savages to get the ball and seal the game with one final basket.
Savannah junior Wes Darnell was happy to see the end result, but wishes his team played differently in certain situations.
“I feel good, but at the same time, I could have played a lot bette. I could have made some more free throws and overall done better,” Darnell said.
Darnell led the Savages with 17 points. Ian Riley led the Dragons with 14 points, 12 of which came from 3-pointers.
Dragons head coach Cole Doherty said he was proud of how the team fought, but preferred a different end result.
“It's a tough loss,” Doherty said. “But you know our guys competed from the beginning to the end. We just got to be more coachable in key situations and we're moving the right direction.”
The Dragons move to 0-1 in the conference while the Savages sit at 1-0.