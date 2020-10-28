After a third-place finish in Class 3 last year, the Savannah softball team is determined to win it all.
“We honestly just want to do better than last year, last year was just all in our heads and this year we want a fresh start and we know they’re going to be on us and we just want to go get them,” Savannah senior Brookelyn Graves said.
“Third place, that wasn’t enough,” Savannah head coach Mark Pettegrew said. “All the girls said, ‘We can get back there, and not only get back there, but win it this year.’”
The Savages take on Sullivan in the state title game, the same team who defeated them last year in the semifinals.
“I think they’re going to come back with a fight just like we are but we’re going to have to put one up more than we did last year and their pitcher has graduated so I think we have a better advantage now,” Savannah junior Ella Bruner said.
In their fourth straight winning season, the Savages know what it takes to be victorious. But it’s their unique dynamic that helps them to finish on top.
“Honestly I think what has led us this far is our team chemistry,” Savannah senior Kenzie Schopfer said. “I think what’s special is we’ve played together since we were literally like 8 and we all know each other so well so team chemistry is definitely an advantage for us.”
Savannah (18-1) enters the contest with only one loss so far this season, while Sullivan comes in at 20-9.
“I think the biggest thing is we all want to be smart. I want to be smart with what pitches I throw, they want to be smart with what pitches they swing at and just play as clean as we can and hope that we’re the better team,” Schopfer said.
After coaching various sports and teams for more than 40 years, Savannah’s first-year head coach Mark Pettegrew returned to familiar stomping grounds this year.
“I’ve kind of come full circle,” Pettegrew said. “My first coaching job out of college was 1975 through ‘77 at Savannah.”
Savannah winning a state championship come Friday night will be special in more ways than one.
“I have never won a state title,” Pettegrew said. “My wife and two boys (said) the other day, ‘Dad, that’s why you’re still coaching.’ They said I’m chasing that one dream and I sure hope Friday we can win that dream and I think we have a great shot.”
The Class 3 State Championship between Savannah and Sullivan takes place Friday at 6 p.m. in Springfield, Missouri.