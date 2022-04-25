The Savannah Savages and East Buchanan Bulldogs came into Monday’s matchup at Savannah High School having a combined 29 wins between the two teams. But the highly anticipated matchup was dominated by Ty Hilsabeck and the Savage offense that dominated in a 10-0 win over the Bulldogs.
“I feel like we’re coming out of a slow part of our season (offensively) and that’s good with us getting close to the end of the season,” Savannah’s Ethan Dudeck said. “We struggled with the curveball early on, but as we got more patient, the counts went up and helped us get going.”
It was the curveball of East Buchanan starter Gage Busby who stifled the Savannah offense early in the game. The Savages managed just one hit through the first two innings. Busby buzzed through the second inning by striking out the side and made it four-straight strikeouts with one to open the third inning.
Savannah struck first in the bottom of the third. After a leadoff strikeout, Truman Bodenhausen reached base for the second time in the game with a one-out double.
Wyatt Jackson then became the first of six Savages with an RBI, scoring Bodenhausen with a double. Hilsabeck drove in the second run of the inning with an RBI single.
“Our lineup is good and everybody can hit,” Bodenhausen said. “We had several line outs that could have been hits too, but I’m happy with the way our offense has been going and I can count on every one of them.”
The Bulldogs had their best chance to score in the top of the fourth. After striking out Cru Conaway to begin the inning, Hilsabeck allowed an infield hit to Conner Musser and a single to Bronco Whitt.
The rally was short lived against the Savannah ace. Hilsabeck forced a groundout to first base and then a fly ball to left field that was caught on the slide by Aiden Leonard.
The Savages opened the bottom of the fourth with three-straight hits. Dudeck drove in Ethan Davis and Leonard with the third hit, giving Savannah a 4-0 lead.
Truman Bodenhausen and Jackson each added a single and stolen base in the inning. The Savages scored five runs in the inning to take a 7-0 lead.
“We did a great job of getting our bunts down, and getting them in good spots,” Coach Bodenhausen said. “We took bases when we had the opportunity to take bases and just played well all around.”
Savannah scored its final three runs in the sixth inning. Sophomore Zayden Snapp and senior Alex Fitzgerald each had pinch-hit RBI in the inning.
Hilsabeck pitched all six innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five.
“He was just hitting his spots,” Dudeck said. “He was throwing strikes and making them put it in play and not walking them really helped.”
East Buchanan will travel to 2-10 Penney tomorrow before returning home on Thursday to face West Platte. For the Savages, Monday was the first of three-straight home games. Savannah will host Kirksville on Tuesday and Maryville on Wednesday.
