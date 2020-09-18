Savannah returned from quarantine in style against Lafayette, beating the Fighting Irish 23-21 on Friday at Savannah High School for their first win of the season.
The Savages jumped out to an early lead, leaning heavily on a run game helmed by senior running back Evan Yount. His two touchdowns in the first half ended up leading the game for any player.
“I’m glad I can contribute to the team as much as they can contribute to helping me,” Yount said. “O-line did a good job, defense really stepped up, just a great team game from everybody.”
The Lafayette (2-2) offense was streaky, varying approaches but never quite finding their groove. After a series of stalled drives they transitioned to a wildcat offense with senior skill position players Miles Henderson and Derrick May taking snaps, resulting in their first score of the game on a 30-yard run by May at the start of the second quarter.
May picked off Savannah (1-1) quarterback Matt Collier later in the second quarter, but an interception of his own on the Lafayette side of the field turned into a touchdown for Savannah tight end Jesse Herr and gave the Savages a 20-7 lead headed into the second half.
Lafayette engineered a long scoring drive with quarterback Jaron Saunders back under center in the second half, capping off with a 7-yard pass to junior Carlos Cortez.
The Savages struggled to pick up first downs later in the game. After their best drive of the second half resulted in them facing 4th and 9 from the Lafayette 20 yard line, Savannah coach Kevin Kopecky opted to attempt a 37-yard field goal instead of trying to extend the drive with an improbable conversion.
Senior kicker Jayden Arn knocked the ball through on a line drive to take a two score lead. Kopecky claims to have never second guessed his decision.
“Some of the coaches on the sideline after we made it were like, ‘You’re crazy,’ and I just said ‘Thanks,’” Kopecky said. “That’s about as far as we’ve ever tried to kick one in practice so I’m really proud of him. People who know football know it was a good snap, a good hold and the linemen did their job but Arnie’s the one who got it through theire. Obviously a big play in the game.”
Yount had high praise for his fellow senior.
“He’s an animal,” Yount said. “Best kicker I’ve seen here.”
The Irish scored again on their next possession but thanks to Arn’s field goal the Savages maintained their lead. With five minutes remaining, the Irish weren’t able to cap off their final drive with points and gave Savannah the opportunity to grind out the win.
Lafayette coach Eric McDowell talked about what failed to materialize on that decisive possession.
“We got a little bit of pressure so we couldn’t get good timing on our throws. When you’re on a short clock and you have a long field in front of you you’re kind of predictable in the throwing game,” McDowell said. “It’s just one of those deals where we had a couple of fifty-fifty plays and we had some go our way, but when we needed them to go our way, they didn’t. No fault of the boys, they played their hearts out.”
After two weeks apart due to a coronavirus-related suspension of play, Kopecky was happy to see his team rally for a hard-fought win.
“They’re a very resilient group, nobody wants to be home during the football season and we couldn’t have a lot of contact with them,” Kopecky said. “We came back and worked really hard, but our kids just won tonight on a lot of grit.”