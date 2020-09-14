The Savannah football team was sidelined for two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak in the team, and coach Kevin Kopecky said the Savages are in uncharted waters.
“It’s really different. To be honest, it feels really weird,” Kopecky said. “I’ve never really had any time off in the fall before, so it’s really strange.”
The Savages returned to the official practice field Monday afternoon for the first time in two weeks.
“We're all out here loving to play football,” senior Ryan Reese said. “Just to be out here, it's a blessing, and we love it, and we're all ready to be back."
The Savages faced some challenges over their two-week quarantine period while being unable to come together.
Kopecky echoed his players, saying the team will need to work on conditioning before getting back on the field.
“It’s kind of hard getting back into the groove,” senior Evan Yount said. “(Conditioning) is what we’ve really missed out on, but over the time we were off, we did personal things.”
“You know that there's players that are working hard, finding somewhere to work out, then there's players that are probably doing absolutely nothing and kind of everything in between,” Kopecky said. “That's probably the first thing we've worked on these last couple days is conditioning and things like that to kind of get that back hopefully.”
Another challenge the Savages will face is taking on teams who have found a rhythm in their season after playing each of the last three weeks.
“We’re going to be able to come back stronger,” Reese said. “We’re going to be able to prove ourselves when we haven’t gotten the chance yet.”
Despite the challenges that lie ahead for the Savages, Kopecky said he’s assured in his team’s ability to perform on the field.
“I have confidence in our kids, and they’re excited to be back,” Kopecky said. “We’re all excited to be back, and hopefully, maybe we can build off of that.”
Savannah will host Lafayette to reopen its season Friday at 7 p.m.