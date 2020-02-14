The Savannah Savage football program announced its newest head coach this week, naming Kevin Kopecky as the successor to Randy Schrader.
Kopecky is currently a head coach in Shelby, Nebraska, at Shelby-Rising City.
Kopecky has previous ties to the area after spending time coaching at Eudora, Leavenworth, St. Thomas Aquinas, Ralston (Omaha, Neb.), and David City. He has compiled at 184-149 coaching record in his career.
Kopecky has earned numerous honors, being named the Sun County Coach of the Year and KC Metro Coach of the Year 2008.
Kopecky's teams have made 20 state playoff appearances, 10 state semifinals, and two state runner-up finishes.
Kopecky takes over a program fresh off a trip to the Class 3 quarterfinals under Schrader.