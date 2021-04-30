Despite a day of facing the best the Midland Empire Conference had to offer, it was no match for Savannah freshman Cole Horton.
Horton cruised through the MEC Tournament singles bracket with three easy wins to earn the conference title at Noyes Tennis Courts in his inaugural season. He dropped just two games in three matches on his way to improving to 24-0 in singles play.
“I felt pretty good. I really focused in, tried to win,” Horton said. “I played pretty well. I hoped to win, and I did.”
Horton, the top overall seed, began the day with an 8-0 win over St. Pius X’s Cole Harms in the quarterfinals.
Maryville’s Matt Goodridge was the lone competitor to take games from one of the state’s top players, though Horton advanced to the finals with a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
“Tennis is a very mental game. For him, he knows he has big state goals, so with every single day it’s like, get in the right frame of mind for every single point even if you have more experience,” Savannah coach Wakefield Hare said. “That’s been the message, right state of mind and career yourself with respect out there. He’s getting a lot of attention. That’s what happens when you dedicate yourself.”
Though Chillicothe’s Chase Corbin, the No. 2 seed in the bracket, posed a challenge with his powerful serve, Horton made quick work of the match with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep.
“His serve was really nice. It had a lot of spin when he hit it, so I had to move over to the right because it would hit and spin over,” Horton said.
“I feel like I’ve earned it. I’ve been working for 10 years, playing tennis for a long time. We’re doing really good this season.”
Along with a 10-0 doubles record from regular season duals, Horton is 34-0 for the Savages.
Goodridge rebounded to defeat Savannah’s Kaden Kennedy 8-3 in the third-place match.
In doubles, Maryville’s top-seeded duo of Mitch Meyers and Carson Kempf survived a three-set thriller in the semifinals to meet St. Pius X. After winning the first set 6-1, the Warriors rallied back to win Set 2 7-5 before walking away with a win in the third set.
District action is set to begin next week.
