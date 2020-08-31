Following a positive COVID-19 case at Savannah High School, the football team will not see the field again for some time.
A school official confirmed to News-Press NOW on Monday that the team has canceled its Week 2 and 3 games against Lathrop and Kirksville due to a positive test. An update from the district reported two new cases and six totals. The school was shut down early Monday for disinfecting and contact tracing.
“Because the specific positive cases resulted in the potential for several student (and) staff contacts, a decision was made to release all students for the afternoon so that more definitive contact tracing could be done,” the district said in a statement.
The positive case comes following the football team’s opening game against Excelsior Springs on Friday. The Savannah district believes the positive case was brought onto campus “via outside community contact.”
All after-school activities and practices were called off Monday.
The Excelsior Springs district announced that its entire football team and staff would quarantine until further notice due to the case. The JV game between the two schools was also canceled Monday.
Savannah was the third school in northwest Missouri to announce athletics affected by the coronavirus. Lawson had its opening game canceled last week due to a positive case, and Albany had its game canceled after Osceola contracted a case.
Later Monday night, Savannah's scheduled opponent, Lathrop, announced a football coach had tested positive for COVID-19, leading to a shift in online learning Tuesday.
Lathrop said that it's possible the entire staff could face a two-week quarantine and multiple players are showing symptoms and awaiting test results. All football activities have been canceled until further notice, though other activities may proceed.
Southwest Livingston and East Atchison pushed their game back from Friday to Sunday due a positive case during the preseason at the Ludlow, Missouri, school.