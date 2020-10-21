The fourth pitch of the game, Kenzie Schopfer knew she missed her spot.
The Savannah senior watched as Odessa’s Brittany Affolter began the game with a leadoff home run.
Schopfer also knew her high-powered offense left room for error, as the Savages stormed back for four runs in the bottom of the frame and an eventual 6-4 win in the Class 3 quarterfinals Wednesday at Heritage Park.
Schopfer dominated the rest of the night, allowing three hits and six walks against 16 strikeouts. The first eight outs the Savages recorded came on strikeouts.
Meanwhile, the Savannah bats held up their end of the deal in the first inning. With two outs, Emma Tipton singled on a full count to keep the inning alive. Ella Bruner followed with a 1-2 single, and Emma Tipton delivered a game-tying single of her own with Bruner dashing home on an error.
Haley Noland followed with a two-run shot that cleared the fence in left, giving the Savages a 4-1 advantage.
“That was huge for us. After that we needed some insurance runs to make sure we had it in the bag,” Bruner said.
The Savages struck again in the fourth when Taijha Davis made it 5-1 on one of three Bulldogs errors.
Savannah (17-1) added its sixth and final run of the inning on a sacrifice fly from Kaylence Cook that scored Tipton.
Schopfer began the seventh with a strikeout before a two walks and a fielder’s choice allowed the Bulldogs to pull within two runs.
“I wanted to get three straight outs, but they got on. I wasn’t gonna give that lead-off anything to hit,” Schopfer said. “From there on, we just needed to get some outs and we did, but it got a little bit scary.”
Odessa (16-4) eventually popped up to Bruner at second base with two runners on to end the game and send Savannah to the semifinals, though there was little celebration.
“I think we’re all business, but a lot of us weren’t very proud of how we came out. We’re gonna have to show up and go all out from here on,” Schopfer said.
Savannah finished with five hits from five different batters and Graves leading the way with two runs scored.
Savannah awaits the winner of Blair Oaks and Centralia, which was postponed to Thursday due to weather.