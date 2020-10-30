SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Over two half innings of play, Savannah and Sullivan both fell into a chance to put their stamp on Friday’s MSHSAA Class 3 Softball Championship.
Savannah was unable to capitalize with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third, and Sullivan followed with a two-RBI blooper with the bases loaded in the fourth, and the Eagles held on to defeat the Savages 2-1 and claim the state title.
With two runners on in the third, Savannah’s Emma Tipton shot a ground ball to center field that brought in Kaia Calloway, giving the Savages the go-ahead run. A Madde Graves walk loaded the bases with one out, and Sullivan opted for a pitching change.
Jaedin Blankinship ultimately allowed just one baserunner in 4.2 innings, forcing 13 groundouts in the 15 batters of the game.
"We had one run in, bases loaded, that one key hit there we would've put them away,” Savannah head coach Mark Pettegrew said. “That's the ball game."
The change fueled the Eagles, who loaded the bases with no outs to begin the fourth. Savannah nearly scathed by when Sullivan’s Alexis Johnson popped up an attempted bunt. Savannah pitcher Kenzie Schopfer caught the pop-up and fired to Tipton, who tagged out the runner at third for a double play.
But a bunt in the next at-bat was followed by a shallow two-RBI pop fly to center field from Sullivan’s Kayla Ulrich, which barely found the grass and saw the Eagles grab a 2-1 lead.
Both teams would combine for just one hit the rest of the way, a two-out single by Savannah’s Taija Davis in the sixth.
Savannah’s four seniors embraced their teammates and shared tears after coming up short, though the moments ultimately led to reflection and resolve.
"I'm really proud to be a Savage,” Schopfer said. “I love every one of these girls for all different reasons. It means a lot and gives the next generations of Savannah softball hope that they can come back and do this again."
Schopfer allowed six hits and five walks while fanning nine in the complete-game effort. Calloway was the lone Savage to reach base more than once with two walks.
Sullivan’s Madyson Stahl was the lone player with multiple hits from either team.