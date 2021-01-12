The Savages worked their way up from a largely disappointing outing to a hugely dramatic victory, as Savannah senior Wes Darnell sunk a last second three-pointer to beat Oak Park 32-30 in the first round of the 3rd Annual Cardinal Classic on Tuesday at Springer Gymnasium.
Darnell spoke on how his heroic corner three to take the lead as the buzzer blared came to fruition.
“I don’t even think the play was really for me, it was really more for a drive, but I just happened to be open and the teammate made the pass,” he said. “I thought it looked good, thought it had a chance to go in, and luckily it did.”
Savannah (4-6) head coach Nick Kemerling confirmed that the shot to seal the game was off script.
“I’d love to say that’s what we drew up, but that was just good players making a good play,” Kemerling said. “Getting it to the right player, so he could do something with it.”
The shot was the final piece of a somewhat miraculous series for the Savages. The Savages had struggled to score throughout the game, including just three points in the second period and six in the third.
“Oak Park played pretty good defense, they’ve got some long athletes. I think as the game went on our kids got a little more confident,” Kemerling said. “Darnell, it was not a great first three quarters for him but he made up for it in the last two or three minutes.”
Darnell added that he and his team “started off terrible, couldn’t make the shots.”
The Savages needed as many points in the final minutes as they had scored in the previous two quarters, and they delivered.
Darnell forced a turnover and converted that into points on the other end, and then scored another bucket on the run out later.
Oak Park (3-2) missed a pair of must have free throws, setting up Darnell’s final shot.
It wasn’t just a one man show, of course, as any game won with just 32 points comes on the back of an excellent defensive effort.
“We’re big on defense, we started off playing zone in the beginning of the year and since we’ve started playing man I think we’ve been playing better defense,” Savannah senior Quay Jeter said. “Luckily we played good defense this game, making them take tough shots.”
Kemerling said he wasn’t always happy with the execution on that side of the ball, but ultimately he’s happy with the way the team is coming along near the end of the season.
“Overall I think this is a pretty tough bunch we have and they’re improving every week,” he said. “That’s all we can ask from them.”
Savannah will advance to play St. Pius X in the second round on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
Benton boys 79, Northeast KC 21
Benton put up quite a showing in the first round of their home tournament, as the Cardinals ran up the score early and were able to play their bench by the fourth, routing Northeast KC 79-21 Tuesday at Springer Gymnasium.
Benton didn’t face much resistance from the jump. The Cardinals put up a 25-5 quarter to kick things off, and followed it up with a 46-12 halftime lead as Benton had its way with the Vikings’ defense from a variety of platforms.
Allan Coy led all scorers in the game, putting up 27 points including six three-pointers.
“We’ve had a lot of close games this year, so to get the six through ten players on the bench some minutes (was good). They work hard in practice, too,” head coach Gary Belcher said. “To see the starters relish and enjoy watching those guys, that’s special, too.”
Benton will advance to the semifinals on Thursday against the winner of the Hogan Prep versus Metro Academy game.