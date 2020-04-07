Erich Bodenhausen was two weeks into his 20th season as Savannah’s head coach when he was informed the baseball schedule had been put on hold.
Savannah R-III's district-wide campus closure began Monday, March 23rd due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. All school activities, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, and community facilities have been canceled since.
The nine seniors on the Savages baseball team were ready to carry the momentum from last year over into their final high school season, but have since been waiting for the opportunity to play.
“This is really our last shot together,” senior Noah Bodenhausen said. “We were trying to build off of what we did last year and maybe go all the way this time.”
The Savages closed out last season with a Class 4 District 16 Championship title and a trip to the Class 4 State semifinal round. The 2019 squad set a program record with 25 wins after going 18-6 and then just 11-11 the year prior.
Though the 2020 spring season has been suspended, there is still a chance it could begin. Erich Bodenhausen is doing everything in his power to keep hope alive despite the current environment.
“We’re just trying to make sure we stay positive when we talk about this,” Bodehnausen said. “We’ve encouraged them to go outside and play catch with their siblings or parents to stay in shape.”
Four seniors plan to play at the collegiate level this fall; Noah Bodenhausen (North Central Missouri College), Drew Duane (University of Central Missouri), Chase Spoonemore (Iowa Western Community College) and Braden Berry (Iowa Western Community College).
But for the other five seniors on the team, an end to the spring season would mean the end to their baseball careers.
“Hopefully they had a good high school experience and five years from now they're going to remember how well their junior year went and how their sophomore year went, and they’ll think back on it as a positive experience,” Bodenhausen said.
MSHSAA has not cancelled spring sports, leaving the decision to practice and compete up to the schools. As of now the Savannah School District is set to resume classes and activities Monday, April 27.
If the Savages are able to return to the diamond this season, Bodenhausen is confident his team will be ready to compete.
“One plus for us is we do have a lot of kids who have a lot of experience and that really enjoy playing baseball and our getting out and doing things to make sure that when we get a chance to play, we’ll be prepared to be the best team on the field.”
Savannah High School will announce any future updates on the current situation at www.savannahr3.com/o/high-school.