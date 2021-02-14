Class 1 District 7:
Team results:
1) Brookfield (165)
2) Marceline (121)
3) Trenton (115)
4) Gallatin (105)
5) Macon (97)
6) South Harrison (80)
7) Hamilton (79)
Top 4 results:
106
1st Place - Tennison Nixdorf of Penney
2nd Place - Luke Johnson of Gallatin
3rd Place - Tanner Still of Macon
4th Place - Kai Wiedeman of Brookfield
113
1st Place - Hunter McAtee of Trenton
2nd Place - Mason Hamilton of South Harrison
3rd Place - Johnathan Morrison of Penney
120
1st Place - Canaan Wright of Marceline
2nd Place - Logan Hillard of Macon
3rd Place - Bobby Funk of South Harrison
126
1st Place - Conner Quinn of Marceline
2nd Place - Gambal Staddie of Brookfield
3rd Place - Braxton Magee of South Harrison
4th Place - Gavin Chambers of Trenton
132
1st Place - Brice Gibler of Trenton
2nd Place - Colton Parn of Brookfield
3rd Place - Zach Pelletier of South Harrison
4th Place - Brayden Brown of Marceline
138
1st Place - Donavan Parn of Brookfield
2nd Place - Ryder Gooch of Marceline
3rd Place - Jacob Bettes of Macon
4th Place - Andon Allen of Gallatin
145
1st Place - Jaden Abongo of Brookfield
2nd Place - Draven Wright of Gallatin
3rd Place - Jace Bixenman of Marceline
4th Place - Justice Moyer of Macon
152
1st Place - Rodell Sperry of Gallatin
2nd Place - Coleman Griffin of Trenton
3rd Place - Jayson Baker of South Harrison
4th Place - Bodie Legan of Macon
160
1st Place - Mason Barnett of Marceline
2nd Place - Logan Bottcher of Gallatin
3rd Place - Anthony Prater of Penney
4th Place - Gage Lewis of Macon
170
1st Place - Hunter Nelson of Marceline
2nd Place - Kaden Owen of Trenton
3rd Place - Trent Polley of Brookfield
4th Place - Kasten VanMeter of South Harrison
182
1st Place - Dawson Baker of Brookfield
2nd Place - Sam Gibson of Trenton
3rd Place - Gage Wright of Gallatin
4th Place - Dalton Cashatt of Macon
195
1st Place - Braxsten Duncan of Brookfield
2nd Place - Ethan Prewitt of Macon
3rd Place - Benton Crabtree of South Harrison
4th Place - Nate Burkeybile of Trenton
220
1st Place - Caleb Johnson of Trenton
2nd Place - Fisher Nixdorf of Penney
3rd Place - Trace Alexander of Brookfield
4th Place - Jarrett Eivins of South Harrison
285
1st Place - Peyton Armstrong of Brookfield
2nd Place - Dawson Miller of Penney
3rd Place - Gabe Parker of Gallatin
4th Place - Matt Osman of Macon
Class 1 District 8:
Here are team results:
1) Mid-Buchanan (274)
2) Maysville (168)
3) Albany (68)
3) East Atchison (68)
5) Rock Port (38)
6) Stanberry (26)
7) North Andrew (22)
Here are the results for each weight class:
106
1st Place - Ryder Coons of Mid-Buchanan
113
1st Place - Clancey Woodward of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Cooper Berry of Maysville
3rd Place - Gavin Shoush of Albany
4th Place - Caleb Lucas of Rock Port
120
1st Place - Dawson Fansher of North Andrew
2nd Place - Dallas Grippando of Mid-Buchanan
3rd Place - Nate Doolittle of Albany
4th Place - Hunter Gilreath of Maysville
126
1st Place - Kaden Anderson of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Draken Bennett of Maysville
132
1st Place - Clayton Rotterman of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Brendan Barton of Maysville
3rd Place - Linkin Murry of Tarkio
4th Place - Conlan Newman of Albany
138
1st Place - Butch Walters of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Kaleb Jestes of Maysville
3rd Place - Braiden Wennihan of Tarkio
4th Place - Jerrid Bunten of Albany
145
1st Place - Nathan Hyde of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Gabe Abbott of Rock Port
3rd Place - Joey Tate of Albany
4th Place - Sammie Litherbury of Tarkio
152
1st Place - Colton Kirkham of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Luke Mason of Maysville
3rd Place - Kyle Burke of Albany
4th Place - Trulin Pankau of Rock Port
160
1st Place - Chase Davidson of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Bo Graves of Tarkio
3rd Place - Coy Sobotka of Maysville
4th Place - Hunter Coil of Albany
170
1st Place - Denton Biller of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Jake Redman of Maysville
3rd Place - Kaedon Showers of Stanberry
4th Place - Connor Brown of Tarkio
182
1st Place - Wade Stanton of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Max Heintz of Maysville
195
1st Place - Creed Webster of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Blayke Kolb of Maysville
3rd Place - Colten Stevens of Rock Port
4th Place - Aaron Schlueter of Tarkio
220
1st Place - Owen Stockbauer of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Konnor Watkins of Maysville
3rd Place - Jayden Umbarger of Tarkio
4th Place - Bryce Newby of Albany
285
1st Place - Cole Gripka of Maysville
2nd Place - Austin Colvin of Stanberry
3rd Place - Seth Cruz of Mid-Buchanan
4th Place - Grant Turnbull of Tarkio
Class 1 District 6
1) Richmond (207)
2) Lawson (183.5)
3) Carrollton (87.5)
4) Lathrop (82)
5) Plattsburg (74)
6) West Platte (53)
7) Polo (32)
Here are Top 4 finishers in each weight class:
106
1st Place - Cayden Morris of Richmond
2nd Place - Dalton McNeal of Lawson
3rd Place - Gage DeShon of Lathrop
4th Place - Austin Holt of Polo
113
1st Place - Ricky Russ of Richmond
2nd Place - Kyler Simon of Lathrop
3rd Place - Trevor McCrary of Lawson
4th Place - Ethan Stewart of Carrollton
120
1st Place - Conner Teat of Richmond
2nd Place - Keaton Coots of Lathrop
3rd Place - Trevor Gondran of Lawson
126
1st Place - Tucker Tracy of Lawson
2nd Place - Gabriel Baker of Richmond
3rd Place - Caden Hughes of Carrollton
4th Place - McKanan Reade of West Platte
132
1st Place - Elijah Sanders of Richmond
2nd Place - Noah Walters of Lawson
3rd Place - Peyson Chandler of West Platte
4th Place - Ty Claypole of Polo
138
1st Place - Wyatt Moran of Plattsburg
2nd Place - Elijah LaFleur of Lawson
3rd Place - Bruce Grider of Carrollton
4th Place - Monty Nelson of Richmond
145
1st Place - Tyler Leonard of Lawson
2nd Place - Keaton Mudd of Lathrop
3rd Place - Nate McNew of Plattsburg
4th Place - Dalton Staton of Carrollton
152
1st Place - Norman (Kyle) Sizemore of Lawson
2nd Place - Drystin Dotson of Lathrop
3rd Place - Korbin Dow of Plattsburg
160
1st Place - Tanner Leonard of Lawson
2nd Place - Aidan Ivison of Richmond
3rd Place - Xavier Yoakum of Carrollton
4th Place - Quentin Umbaugh of Lathrop
170
1st Place - Andrew Stone of Polo
2nd Place - Cameron Williams of West Platte
3rd Place - Blake Logsdon of Richmond
4th Place - Jaden Thompson of Plattsburg
182
1st Place - Noah Frank of Carrollton
2nd Place - Hayden Happy of Richmond
3rd Place - Ethan Sinclair of Lawson
4th Place - Ryan Lock of West Platte
195
1st Place - Ryker Plymell of Richmond
2nd Place - Garrett Pair of Lawson
3rd Place - Caleb McCartney of Plattsburg
4th Place - Lane Scott of West Platte
220
1st Place - Jonah Frank of Carrollton
2nd Place - Larry Penniston of Richmond
3rd Place - Lamar Henderson of West Platte
4th Place - Xander Mavel of Lawson
285
1st Place - Christopher Wade of Plattsburg
2nd Place - Zane Renfro of Richmond
3rd Place - Mason McFarland of Lathrop
4th Place - Macon McDonald of West Platte
Class 2 District 8
1) Cameron (254.5)- 5 district titles
2) Excelsior Springs (152)- 4 district titles
3) Benton (103.5)- 2 district titles
4) Savannah (92)- 1 district title
5) Maryville (71)- 1 district title
6) Lafayette (66)- 1 district title
Here are Top 4 results from each weight class:
106
1st Place - Gage Schottel of Savannah
2nd Place - Sam Erickson of Cameron
3rd Place - Elliot Copeland of Benton
113
1st Place - Caleb Husch of Cameron
2nd Place - Bryson Damgar of Savannah
3rd Place - Trenton Moore of Excelsior Springs
120
1st Place - Ryker Smith of Cameron
2nd Place - Ethan Nash of Benton
3rd Place - Micah Danner of Excelsior Springs
4th Place - Joseph Frazier of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
126
1st Place - Landen Davis of Excelsior Springs
2nd Place - Tanner Riley of Cameron
3rd Place - Marco Dalakishvili of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
4th Place - Will Courtney of Savannah
138
1st Place - Tyler Murphy of Benton
2nd Place - Brecken Gates of Cameron
3rd Place - Trevor Johnson of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
4th Place - Lincoln Lafave of Savannah
145
1st Place - Ayden Dolt of Excelsior Springs
2nd Place - Kenton Gates of Cameron
3rd Place - Blake Gilbert of Benton
4th Place - Nic Sheib of Savannah
152
1st Place - Bishop Rush of Benton
2nd Place - Clinton McCauley of Excelsior Springs
3rd Place - Benton Barton of Cameron
4th Place - Chase Hinton of Savannah
160
1st Place - Damon Ashworth of Excelsior Springs
2nd Place - Kolby Robinson of Cameron
3rd Place - Drew Spire of Maryville
4th Place - Alan McCoy of Benton
170
1st Place - Braxton Rickart of Excelsior Springs
2nd Place - Paul Viena of Cameron
3rd Place - Benjamin Kneib of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
4th Place - Josh Peek of Benton
182
1st Place - Jay Greiner of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
2nd Place - Clayton Kern of Cameron
3rd Place - JB Prestia of Excelsior Springs
4th Place - Erich McEwen of Maryville
195
1st Place - Keiren Watkins of Maryville
2nd Place - Keegen Reynolds of Cameron
3rd Place - Trystan Gilbert of Excelsior Springs
4th Place - Fabian Hudson of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
220
1st Place - Wyatt Burnett of Cameron
2nd Place - Dane Boston of Savannah
3rd Place - Zeke Adamson of Maryville
4th Place - Zach Pribble of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
285
1st Place - Camren Hedgpeth of Cameron
2nd Place - Kort Watkins of Maryville
3rd Place - Kevin Machado of Benton
4th Place - Preston Larkin of Savannah