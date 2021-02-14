Sports Briefs
Class 1 District 7:

Team results:

1) Brookfield (165)

2) Marceline (121)

3) Trenton (115)

4) Gallatin (105)

5) Macon (97)

6) South Harrison (80)

7) Hamilton (79)

Top 4 results:

106

1st Place - Tennison Nixdorf of Penney

2nd Place - Luke Johnson of Gallatin

3rd Place - Tanner Still of Macon

4th Place - Kai Wiedeman of Brookfield

113

1st Place - Hunter McAtee of Trenton

2nd Place - Mason Hamilton of South Harrison

3rd Place - Johnathan Morrison of Penney

120

1st Place - Canaan Wright of Marceline

2nd Place - Logan Hillard of Macon

3rd Place - Bobby Funk of South Harrison

126

1st Place - Conner Quinn of Marceline

2nd Place - Gambal Staddie of Brookfield

3rd Place - Braxton Magee of South Harrison

4th Place - Gavin Chambers of Trenton

132

1st Place - Brice Gibler of Trenton

2nd Place - Colton Parn of Brookfield

3rd Place - Zach Pelletier of South Harrison

4th Place - Brayden Brown of Marceline

138

1st Place - Donavan Parn of Brookfield

2nd Place - Ryder Gooch of Marceline

3rd Place - Jacob Bettes of Macon

4th Place - Andon Allen of Gallatin

145

1st Place - Jaden Abongo of Brookfield

2nd Place - Draven Wright of Gallatin

3rd Place - Jace Bixenman of Marceline

4th Place - Justice Moyer of Macon

152

1st Place - Rodell Sperry of Gallatin

2nd Place - Coleman Griffin of Trenton

3rd Place - Jayson Baker of South Harrison

4th Place - Bodie Legan of Macon

160

1st Place - Mason Barnett of Marceline

2nd Place - Logan Bottcher of Gallatin

3rd Place - Anthony Prater of Penney

4th Place - Gage Lewis of Macon

170

1st Place - Hunter Nelson of Marceline

2nd Place - Kaden Owen of Trenton

3rd Place - Trent Polley of Brookfield

4th Place - Kasten VanMeter of South Harrison

182

1st Place - Dawson Baker of Brookfield

2nd Place - Sam Gibson of Trenton

3rd Place - Gage Wright of Gallatin

4th Place - Dalton Cashatt of Macon

195

1st Place - Braxsten Duncan of Brookfield

2nd Place - Ethan Prewitt of Macon

3rd Place - Benton Crabtree of South Harrison

4th Place - Nate Burkeybile of Trenton

220

1st Place - Caleb Johnson of Trenton

2nd Place - Fisher Nixdorf of Penney

3rd Place - Trace Alexander of Brookfield

4th Place - Jarrett Eivins of South Harrison

285

1st Place - Peyton Armstrong of Brookfield

2nd Place - Dawson Miller of Penney

3rd Place - Gabe Parker of Gallatin

4th Place - Matt Osman of Macon

Class 1 District 8:

Here are team results:

1) Mid-Buchanan (274)

2) Maysville (168)

3) Albany (68)

3) East Atchison (68)

5) Rock Port (38)

6) Stanberry (26)

7) North Andrew (22)

Here are the results for each weight class:

106

1st Place - Ryder Coons of Mid-Buchanan

113

1st Place - Clancey Woodward of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Cooper Berry of Maysville

3rd Place - Gavin Shoush of Albany

4th Place - Caleb Lucas of Rock Port

120

1st Place - Dawson Fansher of North Andrew

2nd Place - Dallas Grippando of Mid-Buchanan

3rd Place - Nate Doolittle of Albany

4th Place - Hunter Gilreath of Maysville

126

1st Place - Kaden Anderson of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Draken Bennett of Maysville

132

1st Place - Clayton Rotterman of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Brendan Barton of Maysville

3rd Place - Linkin Murry of Tarkio

4th Place - Conlan Newman of Albany

138

1st Place - Butch Walters of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Kaleb Jestes of Maysville

3rd Place - Braiden Wennihan of Tarkio

4th Place - Jerrid Bunten of Albany

145

1st Place - Nathan Hyde of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Gabe Abbott of Rock Port

3rd Place - Joey Tate of Albany

4th Place - Sammie Litherbury of Tarkio

152

1st Place - Colton Kirkham of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Luke Mason of Maysville

3rd Place - Kyle Burke of Albany

4th Place - Trulin Pankau of Rock Port

160

1st Place - Chase Davidson of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Bo Graves of Tarkio

3rd Place - Coy Sobotka of Maysville

4th Place - Hunter Coil of Albany

170

1st Place - Denton Biller of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Jake Redman of Maysville

3rd Place - Kaedon Showers of Stanberry

4th Place - Connor Brown of Tarkio

182

1st Place - Wade Stanton of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Max Heintz of Maysville

195

1st Place - Creed Webster of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Blayke Kolb of Maysville

3rd Place - Colten Stevens of Rock Port

4th Place - Aaron Schlueter of Tarkio

220

1st Place - Owen Stockbauer of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Konnor Watkins of Maysville

3rd Place - Jayden Umbarger of Tarkio

4th Place - Bryce Newby of Albany

285

1st Place - Cole Gripka of Maysville

2nd Place - Austin Colvin of Stanberry

3rd Place - Seth Cruz of Mid-Buchanan

4th Place - Grant Turnbull of Tarkio

Class 1 District 6

1) Richmond (207)

2) Lawson (183.5)

3) Carrollton (87.5)

4) Lathrop (82)

5) Plattsburg (74)

6) West Platte (53)

7) Polo (32)

Here are Top 4 finishers in each weight class:

106

1st Place - Cayden Morris of Richmond

2nd Place - Dalton McNeal of Lawson

3rd Place - Gage DeShon of Lathrop

4th Place - Austin Holt of Polo

113

1st Place - Ricky Russ of Richmond

2nd Place - Kyler Simon of Lathrop

3rd Place - Trevor McCrary of Lawson

4th Place - Ethan Stewart of Carrollton

120

1st Place - Conner Teat of Richmond

2nd Place - Keaton Coots of Lathrop

3rd Place - Trevor Gondran of Lawson

126

1st Place - Tucker Tracy of Lawson

2nd Place - Gabriel Baker of Richmond

3rd Place - Caden Hughes of Carrollton

4th Place - McKanan Reade of West Platte

132

1st Place - Elijah Sanders of Richmond

2nd Place - Noah Walters of Lawson

3rd Place - Peyson Chandler of West Platte

4th Place - Ty Claypole of Polo

138

1st Place - Wyatt Moran of Plattsburg

2nd Place - Elijah LaFleur of Lawson

3rd Place - Bruce Grider of Carrollton

4th Place - Monty Nelson of Richmond

145

1st Place - Tyler Leonard of Lawson

2nd Place - Keaton Mudd of Lathrop

3rd Place - Nate McNew of Plattsburg

4th Place - Dalton Staton of Carrollton

152

1st Place - Norman (Kyle) Sizemore of Lawson

2nd Place - Drystin Dotson of Lathrop

3rd Place - Korbin Dow of Plattsburg

160

1st Place - Tanner Leonard of Lawson

2nd Place - Aidan Ivison of Richmond

3rd Place - Xavier Yoakum of Carrollton

4th Place - Quentin Umbaugh of Lathrop

170

1st Place - Andrew Stone of Polo

2nd Place - Cameron Williams of West Platte

3rd Place - Blake Logsdon of Richmond

4th Place - Jaden Thompson of Plattsburg

182

1st Place - Noah Frank of Carrollton

2nd Place - Hayden Happy of Richmond

3rd Place - Ethan Sinclair of Lawson

4th Place - Ryan Lock of West Platte

195

1st Place - Ryker Plymell of Richmond

2nd Place - Garrett Pair of Lawson

3rd Place - Caleb McCartney of Plattsburg

4th Place - Lane Scott of West Platte

220

1st Place - Jonah Frank of Carrollton

2nd Place - Larry Penniston of Richmond

3rd Place - Lamar Henderson of West Platte

4th Place - Xander Mavel of Lawson

285

1st Place - Christopher Wade of Plattsburg

2nd Place - Zane Renfro of Richmond

3rd Place - Mason McFarland of Lathrop

4th Place - Macon McDonald of West Platte

Class 2 District 8

1) Cameron (254.5)- 5 district titles

2) Excelsior Springs (152)- 4 district titles

3) Benton (103.5)- 2 district titles

4) Savannah (92)- 1 district title

5) Maryville (71)- 1 district title

6) Lafayette (66)- 1 district title

Here are Top 4 results from each weight class:

106

1st Place - Gage Schottel of Savannah

2nd Place - Sam Erickson of Cameron

3rd Place - Elliot Copeland of Benton

113

1st Place - Caleb Husch of Cameron

2nd Place - Bryson Damgar of Savannah

3rd Place - Trenton Moore of Excelsior Springs

120

1st Place - Ryker Smith of Cameron

2nd Place - Ethan Nash of Benton

3rd Place - Micah Danner of Excelsior Springs

4th Place - Joseph Frazier of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

126

1st Place - Landen Davis of Excelsior Springs

2nd Place - Tanner Riley of Cameron

3rd Place - Marco Dalakishvili of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

4th Place - Will Courtney of Savannah

132

1st Place - Landen Davis of Excelsior Springs

2nd Place - Tanner Riley of Cameron

3rd Place - Marco Dalakishvili of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

4th Place - Will Courtney of Savannah

138

1st Place - Tyler Murphy of Benton

2nd Place - Brecken Gates of Cameron

3rd Place - Trevor Johnson of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

4th Place - Lincoln Lafave of Savannah

145

1st Place - Ayden Dolt of Excelsior Springs

2nd Place - Kenton Gates of Cameron

3rd Place - Blake Gilbert of Benton

4th Place - Nic Sheib of Savannah

152

1st Place - Bishop Rush of Benton

2nd Place - Clinton McCauley of Excelsior Springs

3rd Place - Benton Barton of Cameron

4th Place - Chase Hinton of Savannah

160

1st Place - Damon Ashworth of Excelsior Springs

2nd Place - Kolby Robinson of Cameron

3rd Place - Drew Spire of Maryville

4th Place - Alan McCoy of Benton

170

1st Place - Braxton Rickart of Excelsior Springs

2nd Place - Paul Viena of Cameron

3rd Place - Benjamin Kneib of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

4th Place - Josh Peek of Benton

182

1st Place - Jay Greiner of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

2nd Place - Clayton Kern of Cameron

3rd Place - JB Prestia of Excelsior Springs

4th Place - Erich McEwen of Maryville

195

1st Place - Keiren Watkins of Maryville

2nd Place - Keegen Reynolds of Cameron

3rd Place - Trystan Gilbert of Excelsior Springs

4th Place - Fabian Hudson of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

220

1st Place - Wyatt Burnett of Cameron

2nd Place - Dane Boston of Savannah

3rd Place - Zeke Adamson of Maryville

4th Place - Zach Pribble of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

285

1st Place - Camren Hedgpeth of Cameron

2nd Place - Kort Watkins of Maryville

3rd Place - Kevin Machado of Benton

4th Place - Preston Larkin of Savannah

