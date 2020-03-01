Riverside returned home from the KSHSAA 3-2-1A State Wrestling Championships with a pair of top-three medals Saturday.
Riverside senior Luke Horn grinded out a 2-1 decision against Southeast of Saline’s Matthew Rodriguez to cap his career with the 160-pound championship.
“I thought I was out of gas, and I just told myself, ‘You’re not of gas,’ ” Horn told the Hays Daily News after his match, noting how he had to grind out the final period on top. “I had to do it.
“I was expecting to get some back points but it didn’t turn out the way, and I had a tough ride.”
Horn went 40-1 on the season, bringing his career to an end at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays, Kansas, while Rodriquez finished at 38-2. Horn placed fifth at 145 pounds last season.
“I definitely thought it was the year for me,” Horn said. “ I knew it was my year and I had to go out and get it.”
Beau Horn (48-4) also returns with a third-place medal at 138 pounds. After winning his opener, he grinded out three backside decisions and a fall to roll to the bronze.
Despite having just two medalists, Riverside finished ninth overall with 52 points. Norton won the team title with 120 points.