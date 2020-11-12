A rivalry decades in the making, East Buchanan and Mid-Buchanan are going head-to-head come Friday night with a district championship title on the line.
“There's a lot of energy. Everybody's ready to go and ready to have a rematch,” East Buchanan senior Heath Walley said. “We just want a chance to show that we can play with them and hopefully beat them.”
“It’s always a great game. Each team is really good, so we should just come out and fight and hope for the best,” Mid-Buchanan senior Caiden Bailey said.
The No. 2 seed Bulldogs (8-2) and the No. 1 seed Dragons (10-0) meet again this season, this time in Faucett for the Class 1 District 8 championship game.
“It means a lot to us to get the opportunity to play them again. They're one of our biggest rivals and we just want to take care of business,” East Buchanan senior Lukas Allnutt said.
“We're expecting a lot, but we're trying to focus not so much on what they do but what we can do better than the last time we played and how we can focus on ourselves and getting ourselves right for this game,” East Buchanan head coach Dan Ritter said.
In the regular season, Mid-Buchanan defeated East Buchanan 49-21 in Gower, a loss that set the tone for the Bulldogs the rest of the way.
“They're the number one team in the state for a reason. So we just got to finish,” Walley said. “That's been our motto for the last you know, couple of weeks after we played them is, ‘Finish, finish, finish.’”
East Buchanan senior Haden McCray said, “We just got to execute. We did a fairly good job on most plays, but we just got to keep stopping them and eliminate big plays.”
For the Dragons, the victory came with a caveat, as 21 points is the most they’ve allowed all season long to any opponent.
“We got to play hard and we got to play fast,” Mid-Buchanan head coach Aaron Fritz said. “They made some adjustments during the game, before the game that we weren’t quite expecting so it caught us off guard. Hopefully our kids are ready to make adjustments this time and be as prepared as they can be.”
Bailey added, “We just need to clean up our mistakes on defense, get alive fast, be quick and all should go well.”
After falling to the Dragons in the Class 1 District 7 semifinals the past two years, East Buchanan is primed for success this time around.
“We're just honored to be on the field with them,” Ritter said. “We know that they're established and they've done a lot of good things over the past few years. We're flattered that we're on that field, but doggone it, we're gonna be out there. Let's put up a good fight, and let's see what we can do against them.”
With both squads entering the finals with a chip on their shoulders, Friday night in Faucett is sure to be electric.
“I hope it’s very energetic and very loud, and we make it hard for them to hear the play calls and everything,” Mid-Buchanan senior TJ Runyan said. “I hope everybody shows up.”
“We've got a whole new atmosphere this year, and everybody's got a really good mentality going into this game. So it's gonna be exciting,” Allnutt said.
“It’s a big atmosphere. There’s going to be a lot of people here. We’re going to do our best to play as well as we can and hopefully we can do that because we know there’s going to be a lot of eyes on us watching us play on Friday,” Fritz said.