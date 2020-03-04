KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Dragons waited a year to expunge last season’s Class 2 sectional loss to Plattsburg — a wait that ultimately paid off during Wednesday’s rematch at at Staley High School.
Mid-Buchanan defeated the Tigers 66-59 in the Class 2 sectional round and is one win away from heading to Springfield for the state final four. Last year, Mid-Buch coach Bryce Kemper told Plattsburg to go get itself a final four after the Dragons failed to make it to the quarterfinal round. He can now tell his own team to do so.
“Last year we beat East Buchanan (in districts), and I just felt like we kinda came out in the next game like, ‘Wow, we did it,’” Kemper said. “It just didn’t feel like we had that focus that we needed to have to win in the postseason, almost like we were happy to be there. This time, I thought we won and had a lot more focus out there. At the beginning of the year we say it’s a seven-round tournament, and you guys are moving on to the fifth round now.”
Junior guard Javan Noyes and senior guard Miguel Canchola led the Dragons in scoring with 19 apiece. Noyes was automatic from beyond the arc with five 3-pointers — three of them in the first half — giving his team a 32-24 lead at the break. Noyes also hit two three in the final quarter to help put Plattsburg on ice.
“I saw that first one go in and I got a little bit more confidence,” Noyes said. “I hadn’t been hitting lately, so getting one in really sparked it, get me on fire.”
Beating Plattsburg on Wednesday night was no easy task for the Dragons. The Tigers got closer and closer in each game they played Mid-Buch with single-digit losses in the last two meetings, but to no avail. This Plattsburg team took fourth place last season in Springfield.
“I’ve seen it everytime, but they’re always fighting,” Noyes said. “They’re always fighting towards the very end. They banked in a couple 3s, they never gave up and that makes them really tough to beat.”
Senior guard Isaiah Graham scored 21 points for Plattsburg, while senior forward Austin Stevens put up 18. Fellow senior guard Kaden Hodge scored 11 but only made one shot all of the second half — a 3-pointer in the third quarter.
Limiting the Dragons’ focus down on Plattsburg’s top playmakers ended up making the difference in Kemper’s fourth and final time coaching against the KCI rivals this season.
“Well, if they’re a really good team, it takes a pretty gutsy performance by our guys,” Kemper said. “I told them coming into the game, they’re not gonna give up. They were a representative from our area in the final four. They’re gonna go out like champions and they did. They were making some tough shots there at the end. We were just able to answer back tonight.
After Mid-Buch’s 53-48 victory over Plattsburg on Feb. 7, Kemper suspected another showdown with the Tigers was in his teams’ future.
”Coming into this game, we actually joked around when we won the third game,” Kemper said. “We said, ‘Maybe we won the wrong one, because if we do happen to meet up with them again, a fourth one is going to be pretty tough.’”
While Plattsburg’s season and hopes of repeating with a state trophy ends at 17-10, the Dragons (22-7) look to represent the KCI and do just that. They take on Skyline (28-2) at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Liberty North High School.