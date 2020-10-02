Maur Hill-Mount Academy made it seven straight seasons of domination against Atchison County Community High School with a 53-6 win Friday night at Guy Galley field.
Senior running back Andrew Schwinn continued to shred defenses as he put up 257 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.
“He’s been as good as I’ve seen this year,” Coach Brandon Wilkes said. “What people need to know about him is he does it on both sides of the ball. I’m really glad we got him on our team.”
The performance puts Schwinn over 1,000 yards on the season with 15 touchdowns.
Senior wide receiver Grant Kocour led the team in receiving with eight catches for 78 yards and a touchdown as well as an interception returned for a touchdown.
The Ravens were also down three linemen on both sides of the ball but still had backup players step in roles.
Wilkes said having that kind of depth is a key part of being a great team.
“Great teams have this mentality of next man up and it was really good to see that from us,” Wilkes said. “We had guys stepped right in and we didn’t miss a beat. It’s a great experience for them and gives us confidence we have guys that can get the job done if we have people down.”
Schwinn said players stepping up into starting spots will be critical as MHMA heads into its final three games of the regular season.
“Looking to future games that are tougher we know we have guys that we can count on to come into games,” Schwinn said.
The Ravens also forced six turnovers on the night which puts their total to 18 this season.
Wilkes highlighted the turnover differential as one of the keys for his team going into games against Nemaha Central, St. Marys and Riverside.
“We want to just keep playing the way we’ve been and taking care of the ball,” Wilkes said. “When you are plus 17 in turnovers you have a chance to win a lot of games.”
Schwinn nobody can beat them if they execute their game plan the best they can on the field.
“We have to focus on what we do and stop what they do,” Wilkes said. “If we run our stuff to perfection no one is going to stop us.”