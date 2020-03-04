KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wellington-Napoleon appeared better on paper with its 26-0 record, but East Buchanan tore through that and the competition during Wednesday’s Class 2 sectional round at Staley High School.
The Bulldogs upset the Tigers 54-46 and sent Cori Elms and her squad to the quarterfinals — the first time East Buch has been to the quarters since Elms took control of the wheel in 2010. Before the win came the adversity, and that came in the form of a 32-25 halftime deficit for the Bulldogs.
Napoleon shots lights out to end the half, and Elms’ message to her team was clear.
“Play harder. Just play harder” Elms said. “When they are hitting those shots, we gotta make sure we’re attacking on the offensive end, and more importantly I felt like we had to come up with loose balls, and I didn’t think we were doing that in the first half.”
The Bulldogs got the message loud and clear. The Tigers scored only one single point in the third quarter. Elms made her message clear at halftime.
“We had to adjust a little bit, because they have really quick guards,” Elms said. “I thought Dawn Potter, Maya Watkins, Addi Ishmael did a great job on those two guards. I think being able to have an extra defender that we can rotate off somebody when they don’t really get to rest — I think that’s been a key for us all year.”
East Buch freshman center Gracie Kelsey led the way for her squad with 21 points. It was clear she was the focal point of the game, standing above everyone else at 6-foot-1. Kelsey believes her team’s unselfish and opportunistic ways led to her contribution and the overall outcome of the game.
“My teammates did it all,” Kelsey said. “They had people guarding them really well, and it just gave me an open space, and when I didn’t have one, I kicked it out to my teammates and they let me repost and get it back.”
Despite towering over her opponents, Kelsey knows the Tigers were 26-0 for a reason.
“I was definitely the tallest, but they were scrappy, and they were physical,” Kelsey said. “That kind of balanced it out. They just did a really good job for their height.”
Now that the only undefeated team is out of the way, Kelsey is optimistic for her team’s consistent play. For the freshman, it’s just another win closer to eminence.
“I hope we just keep going and playing as good as we are and keeping defensive pressure again so we can stay that way,” Kelsey said. “I don’t think it makes a statement. We just do ourselves, and if that gets us a win, it gets us a win. We’re just trying to do our own thing and just be great.”
The Bulldogs (26-3) have won 16 game sin a row and play Miller (25-5) this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Liberty North High School.