CLASS 3

District 8 Championship

No. 1 St. Pius X 31, No. 2 Chillicothe 6

Quarterfinals

Pleasant Hill vs. St. Piux X, 1 p.m. Nov. 20

CLASS 2

District 7 Championship

No. 1 Maryville 33, No. 3 Macon 7

Quarterfinals

Maryville vs. Richmond, 1 p.m. Nov. 20

CLASS 1

District 7 Championship

No. 1 Hamilton 42, No. 2 Gallatin 8

District 8 Championship

No. 1 University vs. No. 3 East Buchanan, 1 p.m. Sat.

Quarterfinals

TBD vs. Hamilton

8-MAN DISTRICT 4

Semifinals

No. 1 Worth County 34, No. 5 Stanberry 20

No. 3 East Atchison 40, No. 2 Platte Valley 14

Championship

No. 1 Worth County vs. No. 3 East Atchison, 7 p.m. Fri.

8-MAN DISTRICT 3

Semifinals

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond 76, No. 4 Braymer 44

No. 2 King City 78, No. 3 Orrick 6

Championship

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond vs. No. 2 King City, 7 p.m. Fri

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

