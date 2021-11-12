CLASS 3
District 8 Championship
No. 1 St. Pius X 31, No. 2 Chillicothe 6
Quarterfinals
Pleasant Hill vs. St. Piux X, 1 p.m. Nov. 20
CLASS 2
District 7 Championship
No. 1 Maryville 33, No. 3 Macon 7
Quarterfinals
Maryville vs. Richmond, 1 p.m. Nov. 20
CLASS 1
District 7 Championship
No. 1 Hamilton 42, No. 2 Gallatin 8
District 8 Championship
No. 1 University vs. No. 3 East Buchanan, 1 p.m. Sat.
Quarterfinals
TBD vs. Hamilton
8-MAN DISTRICT 4
Semifinals
No. 1 Worth County 34, No. 5 Stanberry 20
No. 3 East Atchison 40, No. 2 Platte Valley 14
Championship
No. 1 Worth County vs. No. 3 East Atchison, 7 p.m. Fri.
8-MAN DISTRICT 3
Semifinals
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond 76, No. 4 Braymer 44
No. 2 King City 78, No. 3 Orrick 6
Championship
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond vs. No. 2 King City, 7 p.m. Fri
