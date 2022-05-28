MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds sprayed shots at the Pleasant Hill Chicks all Saturday afternoon in the Class 2 Quarterfinals at the Hound Pound.
The Spoofhounds outshot the Chicks by more than 15, but it was an opportune goal in the 77th minute that was the difference in Pleasant Hill's 1-0 win.
The Chicks beat the Spoofhounds 4-2 in early April, but Maryville coach Jesus Gonzalez said they came into Saturday's quarterfinal match with a similar game plan.
"We didn't really have to change anything, we just needed to take advantage of the shots we took," Gonzalez said.
Maryville's attack got started quickly with senior Cleo Johnson's shot in the first minute of the match. The Spoofhound attack controlled possession through the first 10 minutes, limiting the Chicks' opportunities.
Pleasant Hill's best opportunity in the first half came in the 12th minute with a one-on-one opportunity, but a sliding tackle kept the match scoreless.
The Spoohounds offense kept firing in the first half, taking 10 shots over the final 20 minutes. Four of those shots came in the final four minutes that included one over the post, one off the post and one of eight first-half saves for the Pleasant Hill keeper.
The shot opportunities weren't as frequent in the second half, but the Spoofhounds continued to win the possession battle. When given the opportunity early on, Maryville missed wide left and over the post.
The Chicks nearly took the lead in the 58th minute of the half with a shot passed the goalkeeper that slowly rolled toward the net. But Cullin again assisted her keeper with another save.
"I'm going to be honest, I wasn't that impressed with my defense because they play like that every single game," Gonzalez said. "They're tough to beat and they're tough to pass. So I'm not surprised that they played really well."
The Spoofhounds had another streak of shot attempts later in the half with four shots over a five-minute period. Three of those were off target and the fourth was a head that went high of the goal.
After controlling pace and momentum for 77 minutes, the Chicks snatched the momentum and the quarterfinals win with the match's lone goal. Maryville's season ends with a 13-5 record.
"I was really impressed with them this season because I felt like we improved a lot," Gonzalez said. "We had St. Pius in our district and they're a tough team to beat, but we got past them. I'm just proud of the girls because they put in the effort every single game, and every single practice."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.