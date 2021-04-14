Once Plattsburg got ahead, Kameron Dake took care of the rest.
The senior threw a complete game to carry Plattsburg to an 8-2 win over Bishop LeBlond on Wednesday at Phil Welch Stadium.
Plattsburg (5-3) came out of the gates strong, scoring two runs in each of the first three innings. In the meantime, Dake didn’t allow a base runner, striking out five Golden Eagles along the way.
With Dake dealing and his team building a lead, Plattsburg head coach Beau Brown knew he didn’t have to dive into his bullpen. With five games the next week, the Tigers will need all the arms they can get.
“We got two games coming up here in the next two days,” Brown said. “Him going the complete game really saves us out of our bullpen. It was just nice to see someone go the full game.”
LeBlond (1-6) started to come on in the fourth, scoring two on a bases-loaded single by senior Fred Lageschulte. But Dake was able to minimize the damage with the help of his curveball, something he admittedly had been struggling with.
“I haven’t had the best grip on it,” Dake said. “That’s something me and Coach Brown have been working on a lot.”
With both pitches on-point, Dake struck out nine Golden Eagles in the game, giving up just a pair of hits
LeBlond was able to quiet Plattsburg’s early start, as junior Chris Guldan held on for 5 ⅔ innings of relief. The bats struggled to find the gaps however, unable to record another hit after their fourth inning rally.
While LeBlond head coach Myles McLaughlin believed they hit the ball better than stats show, he also knows that the team is at a point where they need to capitalize.
“We start out a little slow out of the gate,” McLaughlin said. “We have to find a way to start quicker. It just comes down to good at-bats, swinging at good pitches and thinking less in the box.”
For Plattsburg, juniors Nathan Bash and James Steggall each recorded a pair of hits, combining for three runs scored. The Tigers look to continue their winning ways, as they travel to Osborn and Cameron the next two days. LeBlond looks to rebound against Benton.
