FAUCETT, Mo. — For Plattsburg, the district title was a family effort.
Head coach Chris Hodge watched with pride as his daughter, Cole Hodge, hit a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter, paving the way for No. 3 Plattsburg to pull off a 51-46 win over No. 1. seed Mid-Buchanan in the Class 2 District 15 Girls Championship on Friday at Mid-Buchanan.
Both teams took a while to settle in, as the first quarter was full of turnovers and wild play. Plattsburg’s 2-3 zone gave Mid-Buchanan trouble trying to drive in the paint. This changed when Khania Clark checked in, as the junior immediately came in and knocked down a pair of layups.
A theme in the first half was fouling. Plattsburg was the much more effective team from the stripe, which contributed to their 25-22 lead at the half.
Hodge was proud of the way his girls were able to stay aggressive while trying to stay out of foul trouble.
“We’ve been about seven-deep most of the year, so we just had to learn how to deal with them,” Hodge said. “Sometimes you’ve got to put them out there and hope they don’t get another silly foul. They did a really good job of that.”
While the first half was evenly matched, Plattsburg was able to open it up late in the third quarter. This was largely a credit to Hodge for hitting three from behind the line in a 20-point effort.
Hodge was overwhelmed when trying to explain how big her performance was.
“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Hodge said. “It’s just amazing.”
The big quarter gave Plattsburg a 43-29 lead.
But Mid-Buchanan was the No. 1 seed for a reason; and they slowly started to creep their way back. The Dragons went on a 10-3 run in the first six minutes, with five points coming from sophomore Mallie Lieffring, making it a 46-39 ballgame.
Mid-Buchanan needed to knock down their shots to get to Plattsburg, but it wasn’t meant to be. The free throws didn’t fall; and Lauren Masters iced the game with a late free throw.
Just like that, Plattsburg avenged a 59-40 loss earlier in the season to knock out Mid-Buchanan on their home court.
Hodge explained how important it was to break the dry spell for his program.
“We’ve had the pleasure of watching our boys win district titles the last two years,” Hodge said. “We haven’t played in the district championship game on the girl’s side since 2012. It’s been a heck of a dry spell.”
Plattsburg will face Bishop LeBlond in Wednesday's Class 2 Sectional.