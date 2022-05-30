OZARK, Mo. — Monday afternoon’s Class 2 semifinal matchup between the Plattsburg Tigers and Russellville Indians came down to a few eighth inning hits and a couple of errors in a game that saw both starter allow one earned run each in seven innings.
The Indians scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning and threw out the potential tying run in the bottom of the frame to advance to the state championship with a 3-2 win.
“Both pitchers threw extremely well,” Plattsburg coach Beau Brown said. “Brock (Steggall), it took him until the third inning to settle in, and once he did he was mowing guys down left and right.”
Russellville took advantage of Steggall’s rocky start. Steggall walked Isaiah Kauffman to lead off the game. and then Kauffman made his way to third on an errant pickoff attempt.
Steggall then struck out the next two batters before allowing an RBI single Logan Cinotto.
“I came out pretty confident and I like to throw low and away,” Steggall said. “But (the umpire) didn’t like that, so I had to regroup to get it going. I spent a little bit of time figuring out where he wanted it.”
Steggall ended the first with three strikeouts, then opened the bottom of the first with a single to right. Russellville’s Charlie Miller quickly ended any chance of the Tigers tying the game with three-straight strikeouts.
”He’s got pretty decent (velocity) and he’s pretty consistent in that 85-87 (mile-per-hour) range,” Brown said. “Our guys were pretty jumpy early in the game, chasing a lot of poor pitches.”
Plattsburg and Steggall ran into more trouble in the top of the second. The Indians loaded the bases with two walks and a single. Steggall worked through the sticky situation with a strikeout and fly out to centerfield.
The Tigers offense found life in the bottom of the fourth after stranding four runners through the first three innings. Joey Hofmeister led off the fourth with a walk, then worked his way to third on a sacrifice bunt from Nathan Bash.
Paul Nelson did the rest from there, hitting a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Hofmeister. Miller struck out the next batter, sending the Indians and Tigers into the fifth tied at one.
Steggall and Miller cruised through the next two innings, combing for five strikeouts, no hits and no walks.
The Plattsburg ace sat the first two batters in the top of the seventh before allowing a single that ended a streak of 10-straight batters sat down. The Russellville runner reached third on a stolen base and wild pitch, but Steggall ended the inning and his high school pitching career by striking out the final batter of the seventh.
Steggall pitched seven innings, allowed four hits, one run and struck out eight.
After a clean bottom of the seventh, Kayden Carter started the top of the eighth for the Tigers. After retiring the inning’s first batter, Cinotto reached on a single.
The Indians broke the game open from there with an RBI triple and RBI double. After issuing a walk, Carter received some help from Jackson Lewis who ended the inning with a double play.
”No matter what high schooler you put in that situation, that’s a lot of pressure on them,” Brown said. “He didn’t pitch bad, he just left a couple of balls up.”
Steggall kept hope alive with a one-out walk in the bottom of the eighth. Moran then followed that with a single, giving the Tigers runners on the corners with one out.
Carter then drove in Plattsburg’s second run with a groundout to the shortstop. The drama came with an unexpected ending, though. After Lewis took strike two, Plattsburg’s pinch runner was caught having taken a big lead off second and was thrown out by Russellville catcher Jake Schultz.
The Tigers will play at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the third-place game against Gainesville. The Bulldogs come into the game with a 22-7 record after losing 6-0 to Portageville.
”Like I was telling the guys after the game, that was a good team and it was going to be a close game either way,” Steggall said. “Since we’re in the third place game, we just have to go out there and have fun.”
