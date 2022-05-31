OZARK, Mo. — After a gut-wrenching loss in Monday's Class 2 semifinal, the Plattsburg Tigers seniors wanted to go out with a win that capped off the the program's historic season.
The Tigers used nine runs in the first three innings to capture third place with a 13-5 win over the Gainesville Bulldogs on Tuesday in Ozark, Missouri.
"It was tough yesterday, but I think our guys really jumped out early and set the tone," Plattsburg coach Beau Brown said. "We were ready right off the bat to swing the bat."
The 29 wins are one shy of matching the total number of victories over the previous three seasons. The 29th win looked evident after a five-run first inning.
After a pop out to begin the game, Wyatt Moran and Kayden Carter reached on an error and a walk. Jackson Lewis drove the game's first run with a single to left field.
The Bulldogs' troubling first inning continued with a walk, loading the bases for Nathan Bash. After going 0-for-2 in the semis, Bash began Tuesday's game with a three-run double.
"It's good to get the green light finally," Bash said. "I was laying good bunts down yesterday, but it's more fun to stroke a double. It's more fun rounding second than walking back and everyone saying, 'Yeah, you did your job.' Way more fun to hit that double."
After a five-run top of the first, Carter made his way to the mound for the first time after Monday's defeat.
"Honestly, it was pretty emotional," Kayden Carter said. "I gave up those two doubles in a game to go to the championship, and so all we were going to do is come back the next day and fight as hard as we could."
Carter's start was a bit shaky, allowing a run in each of the first two innings. Brown said that his starting pitcher came into the season finale running on fumes.
After allowing Gainesville to cut the lead to three, Plattsburg came into the fourth inning with a desire to put more distance between themselves and the Bulldogs.
Bash got the four-run inning started with his second hit of the day. Nelson added a walk, and Gavin Carter added to the scoreboard with an RBI single. Gainesville then allowed a run on a wild pitch and a balk.
After combining for 11 runs through the first three innings, the two teams traded scoreless frames in the fourth and fifth innings. Carter's day ended after six innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four.
"(Today) showed that we didn't lose for no reason, it showed that we're supposed to be here and we're a good team," Carter said.
The Plattsburg offense put the finishing touches on its win with a four-run sixth inning. Bash added two more RBIs in the sixth, giving him five total.
"We really came out ready to fight because we really didn't want to rollover after that heartbreaking loss yesterday," Bash said. "As we were getting on the bus after the game yesterday, we were ready to come back and ready to compete. We were making jokes after because that's just the way we are, you can't do anything about it now, so we have to get ready for the next one."
The Plattsburg Tigers were led by seven seniors this season, a group that Brown says have meant a lot to him.
"This group has meant so much to me," Brown said. "They are an interesting group, a goofy group, but God do I love those boys. They have competed for me so hard over the last three years.
"To go from three wins freshmen year, to being a top-three finisher in the state of Missouri, I attribute that to them."
