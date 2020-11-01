CLASS 1 CHAMPIONSHIP | Vienna 1, Platte Valley 0
Platte Valley's run ends with second place in Class 1
Platte Valley's dominant run to Springfield met a halt in Saturday's Class 1 championship against Vienna.
The Valley was unable to turn five hits into any runs, falling 1-0. Vienna (22-4) mustered up just four hits and three walks, capitalizing on a leadoff double in the first inning for the lone run of the game.
Platte Valley (22-4) never recorded more than one hit in an inning but still had two runners on with two outs in the seventh with the top of the lineup at the dish.
Malia Collins and Maggie Collins each finished with two hits.
