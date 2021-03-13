SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Platte Valley girls basketball team completed their perfect season, as they defeated Leeton 56-44 Saturday at JQH Arena to win the Class 1 State Championship.
Platte Valley avenges a loss in last year’s title game to take home the title in just the second year of the Platte Valley co-op.
“I’m so excited, I can’t even put it into words,” Platte Valley senior Malia Collins said. “It’s just an awesome feeling.”
Leeton jumped out to an early lead, dimming Platte Valley’s spark out of the gate. The Bulldogs got out to an 18-9 lead to start the game. The nine-point lead was their largest of the game.
It was a similar situation to what Platte Valley saw in its semifinal game Friday, when Walnut Grove forced them to overcome a deficit. Collins said that helped them going into Saturday’s game.
“We’ve had a few pretty close games, but not a lot where we’ve had to battle back from some deficits,” Collins said, “so that was really good experience, especially with teams of this caliber.”
Platte Valley was able to overcome the deficit and finish the half on a 5-0 run to cut Leeton’s lead to three at the break.
The second half was all Platte Valley. A big thanks for that was to Malia’s younger sister, Maggie. The Platte Valley offense began running through the freshman, as they went on a 10-0 run between the second and third quarters.
Maggie gave credit to her teammates for being unselfish down the stretch.
“I think my shots were just falling, and they realized that,” Maggie Collins said. “That just shows how great of players they all are.”
The run culminated in a 12-point victory for Platte Valley, giving them the Class 1 State Championship.
Maggie Collins led all scorers with 19 points on the night. She added eight rebounds. Malia was next up with nine points and three assists, all to her sister.
Malia emotionally praised her younger sister for her effort to push Platte Valley to victory.
“As a freshman, that’s a big role, and that’s a lot of pressure, but I’m so proud of her, I can’t even explain it,” Malia Collins said. “I knew she could do it. Everybody out there knew she was capable, and that was our gameplan.”
Maggie credited the guidance from her sister and other teammates helped her prepare for the moment.
“I looked up to Malia my whole life,” Maggie Collins said. “She has taught me so much, not about just basketball, but being the kind of person that I need to be, and her leadership just meant so much to me.”
The win culminated Platte Valley’s perfect season, as they claimed the state championship with an undefeated record of 31-0.
“We finally did it,” Malia Collins said. “We’ve had the big game experience. We’ve been here. We’ve been on this stage, and finally the pieces clicked.”
