DEARBORN, Mo. — Staring an up-hill battle against Platte Valley at the end of the first quarter of Saturday’s North Platte Invitational Championship game, Mid-Buchanan worked to overcome the adversity, but were stopped by Platte Valley’s 44 attempted free throws, falling 80-61.
“I told them ‘you can’t do that against a team like that, or they’re going to make you pay,’” Mid-Buchanan coach Bryce Kemper said.
Mid-Buchanan (12-3) committed 30 personal fouls, compared to Platte Valley’s 22. The difference did not put the momentum in the Dragons’ hands.
“They made us pay. They moved the ball really good, they got really good shots. We just put ourselves in such a big hole, you got to learn from that," Kemper said.
Platte Valley (18-1) hit 20 of its free throws in the fourth quarter, giving the co-op its second tournament title this year.
The pauses in action made it hard for both teams to establish consistent moments on the court.
“It was probably hard offensively for either team to get into a flow,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “But, that’s the only chance they have. They really have to crush the offensive boards. When they miss a shot, they have to go for them. To their credit, I thought they did everything they needed to do.”
Jermain’s team was led by tournament MVP Chase Farnan’s 27. The senior was one of the components that Mid-Buchanan struggled to stop.
Farnan scored 13 of his points from the free-throw line and topped the boxscore in the first quarter, scoring almost half of Platte Valley’s 30 points.
“They got the big kid inside that really helps them on both ends,” Kemper said. “He can throw some shots off around the basket.”
Mid-Buchanan found itself trailing Platte Valley 19-4 five minutes into the game. The Dragons scored six more points by the end of the frame. By halftime, the Dragons trailed 45-17.
“These guys have played together for so long,” Jermain said. “When they have it clicking, I think their strength is how well they play together.”
The Dragons came out of halftime on a 19-3 run, and pulled within as few as 10 points of Platte Valley.
Fouls ultimately halted Mid-Buchanan’s momentum, putting the game in the hands of Platte Valley for good.
“It became a free-throw shooting contest, and we’re not a good free-throw shooting team right now,” Kemper said. “You can’t defend that, and I told them that… I’m not sure what else we could’ve done in the second half, other than play as hard as we could and I thought we did that.”
Platte Valley girls 62, Mid-Buchanan 48
Mid-Buchanan faced the possibility of a comeback win over Platte Valley on Saturday, but the brief success at the start of the third quarter wasn’t enough for the Dragons, as they lost 62-48 to Platte Valley in the North Platte Invitational Championship game.
Mid-Buchanan (12-6) was without head coach Rod Elms due to illness.
Assistant coach Chris Kendrick filled in as the Dragons’ leader, facing the chance of leading his team back from a 48-25 halftime deficit.
Kendrick said the team was happy with its shooting at the break, but overall it was muddled by the amount of turnovers.
“You can’t give away 8 out of 10 possessions without a shot attempt," Kendrick said. "We really wanted to focus on our next three possessions, offense and defense and see if we could cut into it.”
Mid-Buchanan opened the second half on a 9-2 run, cutting into Platte Valley’s (16-3) lead. The Dragons never cut the difference down to more than 11, however.
“Throughout the course of the game, a couple of things happen,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pederson said. “You get tired, and it wears on you mentally, the style we play is just a lot of pressure… I thought the girls did a great job for the most part of playing and battling through.”