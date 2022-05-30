OZARK, Mo. — Platte Valley’s run at a state title was quickly ended Monday evening in Ozark by the St. Elizabeth Hornets, a team that reached their fourth-straight state title game with their 10-0 win over Platte Valley.
“That was just a really solid baseball team,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “We just couldn’t make those errors in that type of game. When you get down to the final four, you’re playing really good teams and I think we had about six miscues that cost us quite a few runs.”
Platte Valley starter Memphis Bliley kept his team in the game through the first few innings, allowing just one hit. The miscues began to show themselves in the third inning, helping the Hornets to a 2-0 lead.
”We had a few errors here and there and I felt like if we didn’t have those, it could have been a different game,” Bliley said. “I didn’t throw the greatest tonight and they just came out and hit the ball.”
The Platte Valley offense had no answer for St. Elizabeth starter Caleb Oligschlaeger. The Hornets’ starter struck out the first three batters of the game and nine total in six innings.
”He threw pretty hard and then he had that slider working for him,” Matt Jermain said. “That didn’t help with us hitting the ball, but I think we have to stay in there when they’er throwing hard. We just weren’t staying in to hit the ball and we need to do a better job of that next time.”
Things began to unravel in the bottom of the fifth. St. Elizabeth turned five hits and two walks into six runs.
“I was getting mad at myself when I shouldn’t have been, but I wasn’t throwing my best and they just kept hitting it right up the middle,” Bliley said.
Platte Valley will look to end the season with a win at 4 against Cairo in the Class 1 third-place game. The Bearcats lost their semifinal game to Oran 6-3 early in the day.
”We have to stay locked in for tomorrow because we can still walk out of here with third place and I’d be happy with that,” Jermain said. “It’s not first, but we can still walk away with that if we choose to.”
