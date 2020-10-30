Platte Valley (22-3) softball will face Vienna (21-4) for the Class 1 state softball championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Missouri.
Platte Valley is in search of adding to the storied history of the Jefferson-Platte Valley softball. Jefferson won state championships six times previously in 1981, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2008 and 2014. This is the first trip back to state since placing third in 2016 and is the 17th time placing within the top four.
The Valley advanced with a thrilling 18-0 win against La Plata on Wednesday, just days after ending Stewartsville's season in the quarterfinals.
With its 22 wins, Platte Valley's program has exceeded 20 wins for the sixth time this decade.
A win by Vienna would be the program's first time since winning back-to-back in 1984 and '85.