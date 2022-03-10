The Platte Valley senior group will leave the program with three-straight Final Four appearances and at least one state title. In the three years since the South Nodaway and Jefferson co-op, the team has won 85 games, and its one loss in the last two years came to one of the top Class 4 schools in Iowa.
The streaks, the banners, and the championships are all things that make up the identity of the Platte Valley program — at least from the outside. For the players, the past four years have meant something more.
"Being in eighth grade, I was just hoping for this to be family because that's what you're looking for when you join a team," Sam Terry said. "It was never about how much we could win. My freshman year, we didn't even make it out of districts. Being on a team that didn't make it out of districts and a team that went undefeated are equal in my mind because just being on a team is what it is all about."
The transition of joining the two schools has appeared to be almost effortless on the court. Both schools entered having a history of success on the basketball court and now two communities to unite. That mission was immediately accepted by those players.
"Once we became Platte Valley, let's bring this tradition to two schools," Stephanie Turpin said. "So that's what we did, brought tradition to the two schools."
Jaclyn Pappert said the transition was made easier after having played together in middle school. After spending one year at their respective schools, the ex-teammates became teammates once again as sophomores and immediately transitioned into their desire to have success on the court.
"We do have a special group of girls that do their part in achieving the team's goal by doing what the team needs of them," Pappert said.
This senior class credits the team-first concept to their run of success. Turpin says that they've gotten to this point with the work done in between games beyond their talent.
"We don't just show up and become great," Turpin said. "We work hard every day and we work towards these goals. It doesn't come easy and that's what we try to instill in the younger players."
For Platte Valley, each player serves a role in the machine that has spent the last two years running over everything it comes across. But with great depth and talent, comes a scarcity of playing time. But for the defending champs, those are problems they handle by supporting each other.
"The numbers and having to find your role in the team really helped with the relationships between the team members," Terry said. "If there were girls who weren't getting heavy playing time, there were other girls going through the same thing. But eventually, everyone realized your role on the team is your role on the team and even if you're not getting playing time, you're just as valuable as anyone else."
There is the hope for each that they will be remembered for their greatness on the court, but it's the family feel and team building that this senior group wants to be remembered for. A group that made the blueprint and laid the foundation for what Platte Valley has become.
"This is what Platte Valley represents," Turpin said. "They do well in school, they care about their community, and they're good people. That's how I want people to remember us seniors."
Platte Valley faces Leeton at 4 p.m. Friday in the Class 1 semis in Springfield, Missouri.
