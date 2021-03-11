CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — For Platte Valley girls basketball, a second-straight trip to JQH Arena is just as exciting as it was a year ago.
In a rematch of last season’s championship game, Platte Valley is set to take on Walnut Grove in the Class 1 State semifinal.
“We’re definitely all excited,” Platte Valley senior Malia Collins said. “I think mainly, it’s just going to be a mindset. So just making sure we’ll have that good mindset going in.”
With the Tigers winning it all, the Platte Valley players enter this year’s Final Four with chips on their shoulders.
“Last year our point guard (Stephanie Turpin) went down, so it’s nice to have her back. We did lose our best shooter, but we also got 10 more good shooters on the floor. We know Walnut Grove is a great, great team, and we’re just excited to play them again,” Platte Valley senior Paige West said.
Platte Valley head coach Tyler Pedersen said meeting the Tigers again is gratifying for the team.
Pedersen said, “After last year, losing to Walnut Grove, I think we definitely wanted that opportunity. So, we’re gonna have that Friday night. It’s just gonna be a matter of going out and executing.”
The two-time defending state champion Tigers enter the contest with a 23-4 record.
Pedersen added his team’s focus this year is not only limiting senior Faith Gilkey, but Walnut Grove’s offense as a whole.
“I think it’s going to take a lot of attention when she has the ball, all five girls have to be focused on her and what her strengths are,” Pedersen said. “They also have other girls around her. So you got to be ready to help and recover… If we know that Walnut Grove can really score it in bunches, we need to come in with a confidence ourselves, and I think we’re gonna get some looks, we just need to be able to convert.”
As Platte Valley looks to flip the script in its second-consecutive Final Four appearance, the team does so with an undefeated, 29-0 record.
Collins said her team being well-rounded is a credit to its achievements so far this season.
“I think that just shows you the support that we have for each other and just how close we all are. We all love to see success from anybody on the team. We’re just not a selfish group, and I think that’s been the biggest part of our success,” Collins said.
West added Pedersen’s help on the hardwood has gone a long way.
“I honestly think Coach Pedersen has a lot to do with it and he keeps us very motivated. He never really yells at us. He reminds us about our goals that we have and our goal is to be in the Final Four. We’ve made that and now our next goal is to win state,” West said.
Platte Valley faces Walnut Grove on Friday at JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri, with a tip set for 8 p.m.
