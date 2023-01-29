Platte Valley girls basketball captured first place at the North Platte Tournament on Saturday by defeating West Platte 44-33.
“All together, to beat a team like West Platte in a championship environment, I’m very pleased,” Platte Valley head coach Tyler Pedersen said afterwards.
Setting the tone defensively with the full-court press was the Longhorns recipe for success. As a team, the Longhorns allowed just three points in the first quarter and just 12 for the first half.
Offensively in the first half, the balance of shooting by Platte Valley played into West Platte’s favor, allowing the Blue Jays to stay within striking distance down 7 at half. Pedersen noticed his team had attempted 11 three-pointers and ten two-pointers.
“It’s not that we were taking bad three-point attempts; I think they were good shots within our system, but we just talked about having a little bit more focus getting the ball into our bigs and that was one adjustment and you saw that in the third quarter,” Pedersen said.
The adjustment served Platte Valley well, particularly Maggie Collins, who was named the tournament’s MVP. Collins scored nine of the Longhorns’ 20 points in the quarter. Collins, afterwards, credited her recognition to the play of her teammates.
“I play post and without those passes from my teammates and offensive rebounds from their shots, I wouldn’t have gotten that award tonight,” Collins said.
Platte Valley enters the final six games of their regular season at 18-2 with the district playoffs in front of them.
