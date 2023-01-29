Maggie Collins

Platte Valley senior Maggie Collins celebrates her Most Valuable Player recognition at the conclusion of the girls championship at the North Platte Tournament on Saturday.

 By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW

Platte Valley girls basketball captured first place at the North Platte Tournament on Saturday by defeating West Platte 44-33.

“All together, to beat a team like West Platte in a championship environment, I’m very pleased,” Platte Valley head coach Tyler Pedersen said afterwards.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.