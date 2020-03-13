SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An underdog story ended in heartbreak for the Platte Valley girls basketball team. The Valley girls lost to reigning state champions Walnut Grove, 52-41, on Friday afternoon.
A combined record from the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons put the South Nodaway girls at 25-25 before combining with Jefferson this season. The 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons ended with a .500 record and losses in the Class 1 District 16 Tournament. This year, as Platte Valley, the girls made it all the way to the championship.
“This is the first year for the co-op, Jefferson-South Nodaway, and you put two teams together — girls that played different roles last year,” Valley head coach Dustin Skoglund said. “Every year it’s all about learning your role as you go through the season and defining those roles, but I feel like this team did a great job of just coming together and accepting those roles.”
Walnut Grove started the game making several shots while Platte Valley struggled. After Walnut Grove junior Makayla McVay got the scoring started with a triple, Walnut Grove went on an 11-2 run in the first quarter. Walnut Grove out rebounded Platte Valley early and outscored the Valley 10-4 in the paint.
Walnut Grove’s lead scorer this season, junior Faith Gilkey, had few points in the first quarter thanks to the defensive efforts of Valley junior Malia Collins.
“It was a complete team effort — it takes all five girls on the floor when she has the ball,” Skoglund said. “Malia Collins had the assignment to try to track her, and I thought she did a phenomenal job staying in front of her.”
Gilkey said she struggled with Collins — and the rest of the Valley team — defending her constantly.
“I didn’t get very many open looks,” Gilkey said. “I had to work for everything that I got tonight.”
In the second quarter, Platte Valley got within six points. The Trojans started the quarter missing nine shots before McVay hit a 3-pointer with 2:36 left before halftime. The Valley outscored the Trojans 9-4 in the second quarter, but Walnut Grove held the 23-13 lead going into the break.
“I felt like we kind of dug ourselves a hole — down 19-4 in the first quarter — but I’m very, very proud of these girls for battling back and finding a way,” Skoglund said. “We very easily could’ve withered away but we didn’t, we kept fighting all the way to the end.”
Walnut Grove started the second half with seven straight points before Valley senior Kaylin LaMaster hit a triple of her own.
With 4:47 left in the third quarter, play at JQH Arena stopped.
Valley sophomore Stephanie Turpin finished a layup and went down underneath the basket. Visibly in pain, the starting point guard held her left hip and didn’t move. Doctors, trainers and coaches went out to check on her. She remained down until medics brought out a gurney. Skoglund asked sophomore Claire Galbraith to go out on the court and sit with Turpin until she was taken off. Galbraith held Turpin’s hand until she was carted off and her parents joined her.
“These girls care a lot about each other — they’re a team — and they care a lot about Stephanie, but they were able to put that aside and keep battling,” Skoglund said after the game. “That says a lot about their resiliency and a lot about their character.”
The Valley girls were shaken after Turpin was taken off, but they bounced back and tried to battle through the end of the quarter. They tried to keep up with the Trojans but McVay and Gilkey ended the quarter with a triple and a two-point jumper for a Walnut Grove 13-point lead.
Platte Valley tried to battle back in the fourth quarter, but the damage was done. Gilkey, who ended the game with 19 points, scored seven points in the final quarter. She helped her team to an 18-point lead twice in the fourth before the game ended with the Lady Trojans on top, 52-41.
Platte Valley ended its first season as a co-op 28-4.