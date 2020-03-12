SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Platte Valley girls made history in Springfield on Thursday evening. In front of a limited crowd, the Athletics defeated the South Iron Panthers for a bid into the Class 1 state championship.
The girls jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter over the Panthers. The Longhorns led 15-5 after one.
Heading into the locker room, the girls held a 12-point lead. South Iron battled back, scoring a game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, but three double-digit quarters from Platte Valley secured the win.
Senior Kaylin LaMaster, who averaged 10 points per game going into Thursday, scored 16 points — twelve were from behind the arc.
Platte Valley is now 28-3 and will face the 27-5 Walnut Grove Lady Trojans. Walnut Grove defeated Community 52-47 on Thursday evening.