BARNARD, Mo. — The North Andrew Cardinals have made their money being more physical than their opponent. Friday night in Barnard, it was Platte Valley who physically outmatched last season’s state runner-up in a 70-34 win in the 8-Man District 4 quarterfinals.
“I thought we were more physical and we wanted it more than them,” Platte Valley senior Hayden Ferry said.
Platte Valley took control early with a 35-yard touchdown run from Carter Luke on the game’s opening drive. After forcing a three-and-out on defense, Platte Valley’s Jaxon McCrary gave the home team a 14-0 lead with a 20-yard touchdown run.
The Cardinals cut the lead to eight on their second drive. The seven-play drive ended with a five-yard touchdown run from freshman quarterback Braxon Linville.
The game quickly spiraled out of control for North Andrew thanks to Ferry and Carter. The duo intercepted Linville on back-to-back drives with Ferry’s interception being returned 55 yards for a touchdown.
Ferry added a six-yard touchdown run and Luke followed that up with a 52-yard touchdown.
“Most of it was because of the blocks, they created holes that you could fit a truck through,” Luke said. “After that, I got in the open field and did my thing.”
Luke finished the game with 17 carries for 220 yards and four touchdowns. Ferry had eight carries in the win for 89 yards and two touchdowns. But Ferry’s biggest contribution came on the defensive side where the senior recorded over 15 tackles and the interception.
“We had to get off our blocks and be where we were supposed to be,” Ferry said. “Everybody else did their job and put me in good position to do what we needed to do.”
Platte Valley will host 275 Conference champion Easy Atchison next week in Barnard. Platte Valley is responsible for the Wolves’ lone loss this season.
“We’re going to have to work even harder because I imagine EA is going to want some revenge,” Luke said. “So we’re going to have to work really hard this next week, take it one play at a time, and just keep doing what we do.”
