ALBANY, Mo. — Platte Valley opened Friday’s game on 12-0 run and did not look back, cruising to an 89-46 win over Worth County in the Class 1 District 16 Championship.
Platte Valley (26-2) used a combination of steals and good passing to stifle Worth County (12-15) on both sides of the court. The Tigers used three timeouts in the first quarter in attempt to slow down its opponent’s momentum, but they failed to do so as the Athletics ended the first half with a 32-6 lead.
Platte Valley head coach Tim Jermain always wants his team to get out to a fast start and was proud of the way his players carried themselves throughout the game.
“They’ve been a very confident bunch,” Jermain said. “Especially when we get out in the open floor, we have a lot of guys that can handle the ball. They take a great pride in playing defense because as well as we played offensively in the first quarter, we played equally as well defensively.”
Leading the way offensively for Platte Valley was senior forward Chase Farnan. He led all scorers with 21 points and was one of four Athletics in double-figures.
Farnan and his team won a state championship last year and look to defend their title. Winning districts is the first step.
“This is definitely one we are going to remember,” Farnan said. “We want to do a repeat of last year and this is how it all started last year, so we’re just hoping to build on it and keep building our confidence.”
When his team is in a groove like it was tonight, Jermain enjoys watching the Athletics play solid, fundamental basketball.
“They’re just fun to watch when they’re playing like that,” Jermain said. “They share the ball so well. These guys have played so much together over the years, since elementary school. They have a sixth sense where they’re going to be. Defensively, they communicate at a high level and it’s just really fun to watch.”
Worth County’s Cinderella story came to an end Friday. After upsetting Rock Port and Stanberry in the first two round, the Tigers could not pull off the same outcome against the Athletics. Worth County was able to shoot the three-ball well after the first half, but the hole it dug early was deep to climb out of.
Now, Platte Valley will look ahead to the Class 1 State tournament and try to repeat as champions. In order to do so, Jermain thinks his team needs to focus on one game at a time.
“I think right now their mindset is we get to play another game,” Jermain said. “That’s what we talk about this time of year, it’s really a one game season. If you get through that one game, your reward is you get to play another game. I’m sure they’ll be excited. It’s fun to play this time of year.”