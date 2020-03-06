The Platte Valley boys advanced to the state semifinals, continuing on their postseason revenge tour by defeating Princeton 62-48 in the Class 1 quarterfinals on Friday at the St. Joseph Civic Arena.
The Athletics have now avenged both of their regular season losses in the state playoffs after taking down Mound City on Tuesday.
But after a championship last season, the focus now is on a repeat.
“A lot of these guys in the locker room set their sights on this right after they got done last year,” Platte Valley (28-2) coach Tim Jermain said. “I think those guys would tell you they’ve made them feel welcome, and we’ve continued to get better all year.”
Platte Valley connected on its first five shots from the field, operating like a well-oiled machine in the first period, burying Princeton (25-5) under a 23-10 deficit.
But right when it seemed like Platte Valley would run away with the game and cruise to an easy victory, Princeton went on a tear of its own at the end of the second quarter.
The Athletics’ up-tempo style of play got the better of them, and a few careless passes led to a succession of quick Tiger points. Princeton scored 19 points in the second quarter, and trailed by just four at the half.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the well began to run dry in the second half as momentum slipped from their grasps.
“We had to use a lot of extra energy after we had dug ourselves in a hole, trying to fight back and get back even,” Princeton coach Damon Collins said. “You work so hard to get even, then they’re ready to go on a run and you have to answer that. It’s tough after you get yourself in a hole.”
Jermain said the team had to re-center at half time, and get back to what it’s best at.
“The only thing we talked about was the little things. Rebounding was extremely important, when they beat us earlier this year they really hurt us on the boards. Offensively, we did a really good job of finding Chase (Farnan) on the inside of the zone and defensively, it was just great defensive possessions.”
Platte Valley senior Chase Farnan led both teams with 24 points. After getting three quick fouls in the first half and running against a stringent zone defense in the first half, Farnan credits his teammates for allowing him to thrive with in the second.
“Lot of credit to my teammates knocking down three-pointers,” Farnan said. “They switched to man later in the game and everything seemed to be clicking, we got a lot of confidence and had a lot of things going for us.”
Princeton failed to summon another comeback effort, and were outscored 29-19 in the second half to end their season.
Despite a disappointing loss, Collins never doubted the work his team put in.
“I never had to worry about energy or effort from the guys,” Collins said. “I can’t thank them enough for how hard they worked for us this season. It’s not the way we wanted it to end, but it’s still a heck of a run.”
Now back to the final four again, Farnan wants to make his final performances count.
“It feels really good to be back to where we were last year, and know that we have two more games to play in our high school career.”