Jaclyn Pappert was at her best when the defending champions needed her to be Saturday night at MWSU Fieldhouse in the Class 1 quarterfinals.
Pappert scored eight of Platte Valley's first 11 points and went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final 47 seconds of the game, giving Platte Valley its 40-33 win over the Mercer Cardinals.
"We knew they were going to be a good team, when you get to this point they're all good teams," Pappert said. "You just have to come in ready for whatever is thrown your way, and that's what I did."
Platte Valley opened the game with an 8-0 run over the first five minutes. The Cardinals’ offense struggled to get going against the Platte Valley defense, scoring just three points in the first.
In a game with an abundance of defense, the best run of offense came early in the second quarter. Mercer’s Tori Meinecke scored nine points in the second quarter, five of which came in the first three minutes.
Platte Valley’s Maggie Collins run of six points over a 45-second span that kept the Cardinals from closing the gap. Meinecke scored six of the final eight points scored in the second quarter. Platte Valley led 19-14 at halftime.
The Cardinals cut the Platte Valley lead to three two minutes into the second half, but Platte Valley answered with a 5-0 run. The quarter of runs ended with Mercer cutting the lead to two over the final 1:23.
Pappert's two 3-pointers in the first quarter were the only 3-pointers made in the game until Mercer's Madeline Fisher's 3-pointer that began the Cardinals run. Meinecke scored the next three for the Cardinals who went into the final quarter trailing 26-24.
After a free throw from Brylie Angle to open the final quarter, Fisher answered with a basket to get the Cardinals within one of Platte Valley. Pappert and Collins responded with three points each and the lead grew back out to seven.
Mercer got within two after a free throw from Fisher with 2:13 left in the game. That would be as close as the Cardinals would get to knocking off the state's top-ranked team.
"It turns out that hot start was important for us because they came back," Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. "But I think that's a tribute to the girls in locker room being ready to go. They were relaxed at the beginning of the game, but as the game went on, I think the pressure got to us a little bit."
Pappert and Collins each scored 16 points in the win. Meinecke led all scorers with 18 points.
Platte Valley will face Leeton next Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. in the semifinals. Leeton fell to Platte Valley 56-44 in last season's state title game.
"This was our goal all year," Pappert said. "Win tournament play, play well after the tournaments, and then get back to state."
