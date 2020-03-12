SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Teams who practiced throughout the day came and went as Platte Valley and Dora Falcons faced off in the Class 1 boys semifinal game. Fans of their respective teams stayed behind their benches. But it still felt like a home game for the Dora Falcons.
Every time the Falcons scored, the crowd of less than 300 echoed through the upper bowl of JQH Arena. Most of the 11,000 seats in JQH remained empty amid growing concerns of the novel coronavirus. The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced Thursday — just hours before the first tip — that a limited number of fans would be allowed per team. Despite each team being given 125 wristbands each, the Dora crowd dominated the atmosphere.
The score remained close for most of the first quarter but Dora pulled away and forced a PV timeout. Dora continued a small scoring run before Valley junior Trever McQueen hit a triple from the corner to start his own scoring frenzy. He had 11 at the end of the first quarter to keep his team in it. After one, Dora led by four.
In the second quarter, the Dora-dominated crowd continued its influence. Dora continued a hot streak of scoring, forcing Platte Valley to take a timeout with less than five minutes to go in the second quarter. McQueen stayed quiet until after the timeout again, scoring four to get his team’s fans back into the game.
Dora’s shots kept falling, and the Falcons led 36-28 at half.
“I thought we played really well defensively in the first half, but we gave up 12 offensive rebounds and some turnovers that led to layups, and if you take that away, our defensive effort was tremendous,” Valley head coach Tim Jermain said after the game. “When you get behind on a team like that, they’re really hard to come back against because they handle the ball well and go to the basket so well.”
The second half was owned by Dora junior Isaac Haney. He scored 25 of his 38 points in the second half. McQueen, who led the Valley in scoring, went without a point in the second half.
The Falcons also shut down Valley senior Chase Farman, who averaged 16.4 points coming into Thursday’s game. Farman ended with six points.
“I felt like we did a really great job on their big,” Dora head coach Rick Luna said. “I think he had 30 on us last year — he had six tonight. I think that’s the key for them — that’s their leading scorer — kind of shutting him down.”
The Falcons came out more aggressive in the third quarter, scoring quickly and jumping out to a 12-point lead with 6:53 left in the quarter. Platte Valley’s scoring slowed even more in the fourth quarter, and that’s when Haney’s efforts really showed. The junior helped the Falcons to a 19-point lead with just under four minutes to go in the game. His 38 points and 13 rebounds secured the game for Dora.
Dora had an edge for revenge this year after Platte Valley won 75-65 in last season’s state tournament championship.
“We felt like we had a good match up last year,” Luna said. “Last year, I mean, hats off to them — they shot 73% from the field — it’s hard to beat a team that shoots 73% from the field. We outrebounded them, out turned them. It just was their day, so I felt like we did a really great job today.”