SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Platte Valley girls defeated Walnut Grove, 49-44, Friday night in the Class 1 State Semifinals.
The win pushed Platte Valley to 30-0 on the season and secured its berth to the state title game Saturday.
“It’s awesome. I’m beyond excited,” Platte Valley senior Malia Collins said. “With this special group of girls, it was just such an honor to play out there with them.”
The game was a rematch of last year’s state championship game, in which Walnut Grove defeated Platte Valley for the title.
Platte Valley looked poised to flip the script early on. After a tight first quarter, Platte Valley began to pull away in the second. They took a 12-point lead late in the half and held that into the break.
The lead got as high as 14 for Platte Valley in the third quarter before Walnut Grove began to storm back. The Tigers cut the deficit to six heading into the fourth.
Walnut Grove went on an 18-2 run between the third and fourth quarters to erase the Platte Valley lead. The run was capped off by a three-point play from Tiger senior Faith Gilkey, who scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half.
“We were pretty prepared for Walnut Grove to do that,” Platte Valley senior Paige West said. “We watched a lot of game film, we saw that they were a great team, but hey, we’re at the Final Four, we know we’re a great team, too.”
After falling behind, Platte Valley followed up with a 10-1 run to retake the lead and put the game on ice.
“We just knew we had to play our game,” Collins said. “They started to get a little more physical, and they definitely sped us up a little bit, so just settling down mentally was really big for us, and we got the job done.”
Junior Jaclyn Pappert led the way for Platte Valley with 17 points. Freshman Maggie Collins pitched in a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds.
Awaiting Platte Valley in the championship is Leeton, who defeated South Iron, 47-43, in its semifinal.
“They’re a good team,” West said. “They beat Walnut Grove, so we’re not overlooking them, we’re just here to play the next game.”
Platte Valley and Leeton square off for the Class 1 State Championship at 4 p.m. Saturday at JQH Arena.
