TROY, Kan. — Derek Jasper faced all the obstacles coaches encounter in a period of just a few months last year.
Troy dealt with the issues that come with playing in a pandemic just as everybody else did, losing players to quarantines throughout the season. On top of it, the Trojans were no stranger to the injury bug.
Even with excuses, Jasper isn’t starting the new year with any.
"We're looking for a little redemption. We were 2-7 last year,” said Jasper, head coach of the Troy football team, “and just not really happy with the way we played and the way we performed."
The sentiment also rings true with the team’s returners and captains.
"I don't know about my teammates, but looking at the scores from last year just pisses me off,” junior lineman Kemper Clary said. “I don't want that to happen again."
Troy was held to one score or less in five games, finishing the year outscored 345-108. Over half the Trojans’ points came in their two wins; 30-20 against Pleasanton and 38-0 against Horton. Four opponents scored 46-plus points on the Trojans a year ago while they were held scoreless the first two weeks of the year.
The opponents and many of the challenges will be the same in 2021.
“We were inexperienced last year. This year, we can't use that as an excuse,” Jasper said. “We're much further along than where we were last year."
Offensively, the Trojans have the benefit of Kamden Anderson returning as a second-year starter at quarterback. The senior will have the opportunity to run more out of the backfield after the staff tried to protect him and keep him healthy a year ago.
Clary will anchor the line with junior Jerrit Norris serving as the top receiver.
“With everyone coming back, it really does help us come together and build a lot stronger than last year,” Norris said. “We had a lot of close games we should’ve won. This year, we just wanna come back, get redemption and win all those games we lost last year.
Defensively, the group returns under second-year coordinator Andrew Dominguez, though the Trojans only have 23 players out for football and are aware of how the numbers start to pan out once injuries pop up.
Beginning with Friday’s opener against Hiawatha, Troy will hit the ground running and not worry about those obstacles.
“We're one of the lowest enrollment teams that still play 11-man in the state. We've really gotta stay healthy, but you can't worry about that,” Jasper said. “You've gotta go out and play.”
