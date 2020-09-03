TROY, Kan. — Following a summer of uncertainty, the Troy Trojans felt confidence in returning to the field following multiple weeks of workouts ahead of the 2020 football season.
On Monday, it wasn’t as certain. The school released for two days and multiple players, including three starting lineman, were told to quarantine after contact tracing related to COVID-19.
The Trojans were deemed healthy and safe to return to practice Wednesday and are now prepared to travel to Hiawatha in a Week 1 matchup Friday.
“We’re excited to get out and play a Week 1 opponent,” head coach Derek Jasper said. “We’re just blessed to be able to play this week. I’m really proud of the way the kids have handled the adversity. I think they’re ready to get out there and compete with somebody.”
The Trojans instead had to reassign numbers to multiple players shuffled onto the offensive line. They will do their best to protect new starting quarterback Camden Anderson, a junior righty who is ready to distribute the ball to veterans Griffin Weber and Blaine Shellenberger.
“We’ve been playing together since middle school,” Anderson said. “We feel very good about ourselves. We worked really hard this summer, even came up here a lot of nights when it wasn’t mandatory at all.”
With a disturbance during game week, it made a group that went 2-7 with six straight losses to end the year even more thankful to have a chance to play.
“We didn’t know at the start of the year if we’d even be playing,” Weber said. “We’re just happy to get out there and play.”
On the defensive side for the Trojans, they will work through building around a new defensive coordinator under limited reps, though experience returns in a secondary that showcases plenty of speed.
“We may have to keep some things simple (Friday) night and see,” Jasper said of the defense. “Really we just need to line up and see who can tackle and how they play on that side.”
With 2020 being a true week-to-week season, as season after one week in Missouri, Troy is willing to do anything for the benefit of health and an opponent on Friday nights.
“We’d play on a cow pasture if we had to,” Jasper said. “I think any time you get a chance to play this year, you better play.”