SAVANNAH, Mo. — When it comes to Friday nights, Savannah has showed up with the same ferocity week in and week out for years.
That mentality came to fruition the past two years under Randy Schrader, including a Class 3 quarterfinal appearance in 2019.
The job now belongs to first-year head coach Kevin Kopecky, who has 10 state semifinal appearances and two trips to state title games in his coaching career between Kansas and Nebraska.
“It’s been a rough summer for all the football coaches in the area and state. Some people probably say it’s not a great year to change jobs,” Kopecky said. “Coach Schrader had them aimed in the right direction and had a great season last year. Our kids are tough kids. We got cut short on some things this summer. I feel like it’s our team now.”
Even with a new head man in charge but many familiar faces around the program, expectations remain in place to become a staple in the MSHSAA playoff run.
“It’s a tough mentality with football. ‘We’ll show up and hit you in the mouth’ is the mentality I’ve seen since I’ve been here, and I like that,” Kopecky added.
Savannah finished 10-3 last season, losing to eventual state champion Odessa. The Savages’ only other losses came to Grain Valley by two in Week 1 and a 28-14 loss at Maryville.
Savannah has plenty of firepower to replace on offense, led by all-state quarterback Chase Spoonemore, who was a threat in the run and pass game under center. Three different quarterbacks are competing for the starting job, though Kopecky says it will be a one-man job in the end.
The Savages saw many of their 18 all-conference honorees graduate last year, though mainstays in lineman Eddie Carneal, linebacker Gage Emmendorger and running back Evan Yount will lead the way.
“We’re a good pass game, a good run game, good overall,” senior Jacob Lundy said, noting a scheme change to the offense in 2020. “We know how to move the ball and block. I think it’s gonna be a good year.”
The Savages return a bulk of their starters at the line of scrimmage but will be young at skill positions and in the secondary, a strength in recent years with the team’s veteran athleticism.
The Savages faced hiccups during the summer workout period as they were forced to halt the offseason due to a positive COVID-19 case around the athletic department. The team has successfully returned to the field preparing for Friday’s season opener against Excelsior Springs.
“You just wanna make sure you don’t turn the football over and you play good, hard football. Those are the concerns always. We’ll be ready to go,” Kopecky said. “Anybody that’s a football coach or player is ready to get the season started. I know there’ll be a lot of helmets and shoulder pads popping on that first Friday night. It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”
After watching sports taken away in the spring and much of the fall, the feeling reciprocates through a team hungry to prove the Savages are ready to be a steady force in the postseason.
“We’re just ready to play. We’re happy we get to play,” Carneal said. “They didn’t cancel us yet.”